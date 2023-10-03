Artico Search Recruits Chief Product Officer for IANS Research

October 3, 2023 – Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, Matt Comyns, and Steve Martano of Artico Search assisted in the recruitment of Mark Clauss as the new chief product officer of IANS Research, a Boston-based cybersecurity research and advisory firm. “I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the IANS leadership team and am eager to see the extraordinary impact he will have,” said Phil Gardner, founder and CEO of IANS. “Over the last five years, IANS has made tremendous strides in providing CISOs with the research and advisory services needed to combat today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. By deepening our executive bench, we are poised to make a greater impact on the cybersecurity community.”

Previously, Mr. Clauss has driven product-led growth at both Gartner and CEB. He was managing vice president, product development, and management at Gartner where he led the integration of CEB’s largest business unit after its acquisition by Gartner in 2017. In this role, he developed and brought to market three new subscription-based products in under 18 months, resulting in over $50 million in recurring revenue. Prior to Gartner, Mr. Clauss was managing director at CEB where he pioneered new product launches, pricing, and go-to-market strategies across his 17-year career to drive company growth. For example, he launched the company’s middle market business growing it to over $100 million. Throughout his career, Mr. Clauss also held leadership positions at BNI Global, Broadpoint Communications, and McKinsey & Company.

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Clauss will be responsible for leading IANS’ product and research teams, bringing together the organization’s ideas and execution efforts.

“The pressure put on CISOs is growing every day, especially with the recent release of the SEC’s new cybersecurity and incident response disclosure rules,” Mr. Clauss said. “CISOs and their teams need as many credible resources as possible. I’m extremely excited to join an organization that is dedicated to helping this group of professionals by providing them the needed research and peer-to-peer insights to navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. We will continue to build on the IANS mission, delivering the tools CISOs and their teams need to keep their organization safe from today’s cybersecurity threats.”

For the security practitioner caught between rapidly evolving threats and demanding executives, IANS Research is a resource for decision-making and articulating risk. The company provides experience-based security insights for chief information security officers and their teams.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Mr. Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scale-up venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Mr. Comyns co-founded Artico to lead the team helping companies protect against cyberwarfare. He built the original cybersecurity search practices at two global firms – Russell Reynolds Associates and Caldwell – filling more than 300 executive level searches in a hyper-competitive market by serving as a trusted advisor for chief information security officers. Mr. Comyns has developed his vast network as founding CEO and sales executive at tech and media companies in New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.

As a partner on Artico’s cybersecurity team, Mr. Martano is an expert in security executive compensation and leads Artico’s annual CISO compensation and budget survey. Prior to Artico, he was a consultant with Caldwell Partner’s cybersecurity practice and Russell Reynolds Associates.

