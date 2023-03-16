Amrop Rosin Expands Search Team

March 16, 2023 – Toronto-based executive search and advisory firm Amrop Rosin has expanded its senior search team with the additions of Marcie Gurr and Lena Kozovski. Ms. Gurr joins as an engagement manager, executive search, while Ms. Kozovski will take on the role of partner and leader of the mining and natural resources practice.

“We are thrilled to have Marcie and Lena join us at Amrop Rosin,” said Jeff Rosin, managing partner of Amrop Rosin. “Their extensive industry knowledge and experience will add to the depth of our team and strengthen our ability to provide high-touch executive search services to our clients. The growth of Amrop Rosin will be driven by our incredible people. Clients count on us to find inspiring leaders for their businesses, and that is what we do best – find and secure top talent who understand client needs and commit to high-touch service.”

Ms. Gurr has more than two decades of experience in executive search and talent advisory. Her expertise combines search execution from both executive search firms as well as in-house talent advisory. Most recently, she worked for TD Bank for seven years as a member of the executive talent acquisition team. There, she served as an executive recruiter working with hiring leaders in Canada and the U.S. While at TD, Ms. Gurr supported various lines of business and corporate functions including retail and commercial banking, wealth, human resources, and marketing.

Prior to that, she built her career with a number of global and boutique executive search firms where she honed her skills in research, sourcing strategies, and candidate assessment. Ms. Gurr is particularly passionate about the candidate experience and has a track record of hiring executives across a wide range of sectors including financial services, consumer products, retail, and professional services.

Ms. Kozovski is a seasoned executive search professional with experience in the mining and natural resources sector. Throughout her career, she has worked extensively with senior executives, board members, and investors internationally, supporting their talent management needs across a broad spectrum of areas including senior-level strategic hiring, board and C-suite recruitment, advisory services, executive assessment/ succession, and critical volume-based recruiting projects, as well as diversity and inclusion projects.

Prior to joining Amrop Rosin, Ms. Kozovski was the founder and managing director of Element Search Partners and has worked in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London with major, mid-tier and junior mining companies as well as related industries. She has held leadership roles for large global companies including CN Rail and TD Bank.

Wholly Owned Boutique

Amrop Rosin is a wholly owned boutique firm with a special focus on professional services, financial services, real estate, consumer and retail, industrial, and natural resources. Prior to founding the firm in 2014, Mr. Rosin led the Canadian practice of a global, publicly traded executive search firm for nearly 15 years. Amrop Rosin recruits CEOs, senior executives, and board members, with a particular emphasis on working with mid- to large-cap private equity firms and their portfolio companies, as well as public companies and professional services firms. In addition, Amrop Rosin offers interim management through its RES Interim Service.

Amrop Rosin has a track record in supporting organizations with CFO searches as part of its broader experience across CEOs, senior executives, and board members searches.

