AMN Healthcare Leadership Seeks CHRO for Tanner Medical Center in Georgia

March 24, 2023 – Executive recruitment firm AMN Healthcare Leadership is seeking a new senior vice president and CHRO for Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA . Amy Simonson, an experienced senior executive recruiter with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and healthcare industry, is leading the search.

The CHRO is responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating human resource programs across Tanner Health system. Reporting to the executive vice president, chief operating officer, and chief strategy officer, this leader serves as a liaison and catalyst for change with departmental leadership, operational managers, and staff employees in human resource functions such as recruitment, employee relations, safety, performance management, policy implementation, communication, employment law, and compliance, says the search firm.

The CHRO will serve as a key contributing member of the HR leadership team and Tanner senior leadership team. This leader will participate in managing the overall HR functions for the system and ensuring that all key HR strategies are carried out. This leader will also serve as a resource and provide counsel and coaching to the senior leadership team.

The ideal candidate will be a subject matter expert in the field, with excellent communication and collaboration skills, says AMN. The individual must be capable of demonstrating skills in understanding and supporting team concepts, active listening, problem solving, and maintaining confidentiality.

Candidates should have a master’s degree in human resource management or related field. They must have a minimum of 10 years progressive HR management leadership experience within healthcare with a minimum of three years director level or above.

Tanner Health System is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized healthcare to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner’s medical staff is comprised of more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing 34 medical specialties.

Serving Healthcare Organizations

AMN Leadership Solutions, a division of AMN Healthcare, provides a complete range of healthcare leadership search and talent solutions including: executive and physician leadership search, interim and leadership search, physician and advanced practice recruitment, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent optimization services. Underlying this initiative are also the services of three brands: Phillips DiPisa (executive and physician leadership search), B.E. Smith (executive search), and Leaders for Today and the First String (interim and leadership search). These brands are part of the AMN Leadership Solutions suite.

AMN Healthcare provides access to a comprehensive network of healthcare professionals through its recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. The company helps providers optimize their workforce to reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, mid-revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings.

A Solid 2022

AMN Healthcare recently announced that its full-year 2022 revenues were $5.24 billion, reflecting a 31.6 percent improvement from the comparable 2021 period. “I am profoundly grateful for the work our highly skilled professionals and AMN team members did with the nation’s vitally important healthcare organizations in 2022,” said Cary Grace, president and CEO of AMN. “This was a year of extraordinary demand, and our team responded as never before to place more than 250,000 greatly needed healthcare professionals in temporary and permanent roles. Through the year, we also dealt with rapid change, flexing from unprecedented demand to helping clients optimize their workforce to manage the cost of delivering high-quality outcomes.”

“I am excited to be leading the AMN team with the opportunities we have in front of us,” Ms. Grace said. “Our team is deeply committed to improving access to services for patients and clients as well as providing attractive work opportunities for healthcare professionals. The healthcare sector faces a future in which demand for care outpaces the supply of talent necessary to provide it. Clients are increasingly looking for broader workforce solutions, and as the market leader we are well positioned to serve this need.”

