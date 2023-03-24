Spencer Stuart Retained by Tivity Health for CEO Search

March 24, 2023 – Tivity Health, a Franklin, TN-based provider of healthy lifestyle solutions, including SilverSneakers, Prime Fitness, Burnalong, and WholeHealth Living, have called in Spencer Stuart to lead its search for a new chief executive officer. Richard Ashworth is stepping down as CEO to pursue another opportunity.

Stone Point Capital, which acquired Tivity Health last June, has launched an executive search with the support of Spencer Stuart. The board is confident the search will result in a new leader who will continue Tivity Health’s upward growth trajectory and drive further expansion of products and services at the company.

“We are very pleased with the direction of the company and are excited about the future at Tivity Health. We thank Richard for his meaningful contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital. “We have a strong executive leadership team in place driving positive momentum across our products as we work to support our clients, partners and members with world-class health and wellness solutions. Our goal with this search is to identify a leader who can help guide the company into its next phase of growth.”

Tivity Health is committed to an engagement and expansion strategy that includes expanding virtual and in-person opportunities for members of SilverSneakers, a fitness program for older adults. The company launched SilverSneakers LIVE during the pandemic to provide a digital option to its members and continues to work closely with members, partners, and health plan clients to create additional value and drive growth.

“We have more ways than ever to engage SilverSneakers members in activities that support better health, both virtually and in person,” said Caroline Khalil, COO of Tivity Health. “As we move beyond the effects of the pandemic, we are focused on engaging our eligible members and we’ve seen significant increases in participation since the beginning of the year. Our goal is to meet seniors where they are in their fitness journey, so they can experience the many benefits of SilverSneakers, which includes lower healthcare costs and improved health outcomes.”

Serving Healthcare Organizations

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart focuses on delivering knowledge, insight, and results through the collaborative efforts of a team of search professionals — now spanning 56 offices, 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. The firm helps boards and leaders address their leadership needs in areas such as senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, in-depth senior management assessment and many other facets of organizational effectiveness.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA), based in Scottsdale, AZ, confirmed that Spencer Stuart has been retained to assist the organization’s board of directors in identifying the company’s next chief executive officer. Peter N. Foss, an independent director of the board, is serving as interim president and chief executive officer while the search process is ongoing

Spencer Stuart has helped build the leadership teams of some of the world’s preeminent healthcare organizations. In the past three years, it has conducted more than 2,000 board director and senior-level executive assignments around the world, across all healthcare disciplines. With a reach extending beyond geographies, Spencer Stuart searches across disciplines, often outside the healthcare sector, to find candidates in emerging areas to help clients respond to changing industry dynamics. The firm has a special expertise in all facets of healthcare, including biopharma, healthcare services and medical technology.

Current Search

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) recently announced that Spencer Stuart will lead the search to hire ASA’s next CEO. ASA’s current CEO, Paul Pomerantz, FACHE, will retire at the end of his contract in April 2024, after 11 years of leadership at the Society. “Spencer Stuart led our successful CEO search in 2012 and we are anticipating another extensive, competitive, and rigorous selection process to find the most qualified candidate to become ASA’s next CEO,” said Michael W. Champeau, president of ASA.

Dr. Champeau established an ad hoc committee on CEO search to work with Spencer Stuart to identify and vet candidates for the CEO position, and to ensure an appropriate succession plan is in place for a smooth transition of leadership for ASA’s 56,000 members and staff. A second committee, comprised of voting members of the board of directors, will make the final selection. “I take this aspect of my legacy as president extremely seriously as I recognize the importance of our CEO recruitment and selection process to the future of our society,” said Dr. Champeau. “I am confident that Spencer Stuart and our ad hoc committee will find ASA’s next extraordinary leader.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media