AGB Search Recruits 12th President for Saint Leo University

August 6, 2025 – Washington, D.C.-based recruitment firm AGB Search, which specializes in higher education leadership assignments, has assisted in the recruitment of Jim Burkee as the 12th president of Saint Leo University, following the retirement of Dr. Edward Dadez in February. Senior executive search consultant Sally Mason and executive search consultant Larry Ladd led the assignment. More than 300 candidates from across the nation applied. Finalists were interviewed by a university search committee, faculty, staff, students, and alumni. “Dr. Jim Burkee’s unique background and past accomplishments made him the absolute best candidate to ensure Saint Leo’s future prosperity and to deliver upon its Catholic Benedictine mission in new and innovative ways,” said Noel Boeke, chair of the Saint Leo University board of trustees. “We are excited about what the future holds for Florida’s first and oldest Catholic university.”

Dr. Burkee will officially begin on September 1. His presidency will focus on growing the university’s Catholic Benedictine mission by increasing new student enrollment and retention, growing philanthropic support, and working with community and industry partners to strengthen the university’s academic programs.

Dr. Burkee is the current president at Avila University in Kansas City, MO, and brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education to Saint Leo University. During his three years as president at Avila, he tripled the university’s student enrollment, strengthened its academic offerings through partnerships, raised more than $34 million in philanthropic support, and grew its Catholic partnerships and outreach.

Prior to Avila University, Dr. Burkee held leadership positions with the College of Mount Saint Vincent (NY) and Concordia College New York. His career in higher education began as a professor of history at Concordia College New York and Concordia University Wisconsin.

“I felt called to Saint Leo at a distinct moment in its history — when innovation and mission are converging in bold new ways,” said Dr. Burkee. “As a historian by training and a longtime teacher of history, I’m inspired by institutions that balance courageous innovation with enduring values. That synthesis is already living at Saint Leo — in its inventive online learning, strategic partnerships, and unwavering service to underserved communities. I am honored to join with faculty, staff, students, and alumni to honor that legacy and elevate what makes Saint Leo truly exceptional.”

Saint Leo University became Florida’s first Catholic college in 1889 after the Order of Saint Benedict of Florida received state legislative authorization. University-wide, Saint Leo educates students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, three U.S. territories, and more than 80 countries. As of 2023, total enrollment is 9,523.

AGB Search conducts searches for college and university presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, university system heads, and CEOs of coordinating boards and related foundations. The firm was founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) in 2010.

Dr. Mason joined AGB Search in 2015. In addition to being a senior fellow and executive search consultant with AGB, she is also a trustee at Des Moines University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Since joining the firm, Dr. Mason has assisted a variety of leadership searches including president/chancellor, provost/VPAA, and system administration roles for both public and private institutions. She has held many leadership positions in higher education including president emerita of the University of Iowa and president of the Council of Colleges of Arts and Sciences.

Mr. Ladd brings to AGB Search extensive experience as a trustee, consultant, and financial executive for colleges and universities, including service as a chief financial officer and interim CFO. Mr. Ladd also brings a strong track record as a consultant, on governance, strategy, and finance, to over 100 colleges, universities, and university foundations; these include organizations that are financially strong and financially challenged, large and small, public and private, not-for-profit and for-profit. He has also served as a trustee to large and small institutions, public and private.

