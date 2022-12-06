ZRG Partners Assists Carlin Consumer Health with CEO Search

December 6, 2022 – ZRG Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Scott Chapman as the new CEO of Carlin Consumer Health, in New York City. Thomas Fuller was the lead on this assignment, along with Helga Long, Rich Herman, and David Hart. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott as Carlin’s first CEO,” said Andrew Goldman, managing partner of Hildred Capital Management. “As a seasoned consumer brand executive, Scott will lead Carlin’s acquisition strategy and help to drive growth of its acquired consumer brands. With more than 15 years of experience providing strategic and operational leadership at OTC businesses, we are confident that Scott is the right person to lead the build-out of Carlin’s platform and drive profitability and growth for the firm’s portfolio of brands, including its flagship brand, Zegerid OTC.”

“I’m excited by the opportunity to lead Carlin and drive the growth of our business,” said Mr. Chapman. “Carlin’s operationally focused strategy and collaborative approach to partnering with retailers will enable us to build great brands and enhance consumer health and wellness. I look forward to working alongside the team at Hildred, Bourne and Emerson to capitalize on compelling market opportunities and drive value creation for all of Carlin’s stakeholders.”

Mr. Chapman joins Carlin from Advanced Vision Research (AVR), the consumer health division of Akorn Operating Company LLC, where he most recently served as general manager and senior vice president. At AVR, Mr. Chapman tripled sales, revitalized AVR’s consumer brand portfolio and optimized its global supply chain. Prior to that, he was executive director at Bausch + Lomb, where he was responsible for the turnaround of Bausch + Lomb’s OTC eye care business. Previously, Mr. Chapman served as vice president of global marketing of AgroFresh Solutions Inc where he built the international marketing organization and drove rapid global expansion of one of their leading products, SmartFresh. Mr. Chapman began his career at leading beverage and food manufacturers, including The Coca-Cola Company and Kellogg Company. He earned his B.S. in Business from Ball State University and his MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.

Carlin Consumer Health is a preeminent consumer health business established by Hildred Capital Management, LLC, Bourne Partners Strategic Capital and The Emerson Group.

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm. With the financial backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Mr. Fuller is a managing director in the firm’s New York and New Jersey offices, and serves as the global practice leader for the consumer sector. He is also a member of the firm’s board, life science and technology practices. Mr. Fuller brings a career that spans more than 25 years of executive search consulting and has delivered over 400 board and leadership projects for Fortune 500, Mid-cap and SME’s, as well as private equity, pre-IPO and venture-backed clients in the consumer & lifestyle, life science, and technology & digital sectors. He is an expert in the digitization of the consumer sector, and has worked extensively in advertising, marketing, mobile technologies and various consumer services entities.

Ms. Long is chief client officer, global life sciences, at ZRG Partners. She drives business solutions by partnering with clients to build successful C-suite teams. Ms. Long’s blend of deep sector knowledge, seamless partnership, and an open flow of communication delivers a nearly 100 percent search completion rate, along with a 90 percent five-year retention rate, globally. She also provides consulting services for organizational development and succession planning strategies.

Mr. Herman is managing partner, global private equity practice leader. He brings a strong track record of senior level search engagements to the PE practice at ZRG Partners. His focus is building top management teams and helping investors maximize returns by recruiting transformational senior leaders. He has worked across a variety of industries, including Industrial manufacturing, food and ingredients, consumer goods, professional and consumer services, as well as healthcare and life sciences. Mr. Herman focuses on supporting chief executive and chief financial officers to build best-in-class teams by recruiting for all senior-level finance positions. The core of his practice revolves around recruiting CFOs, chief accounting officers/corporate controllers, treasurers, internal audit leaders, tax management and other division finance executives.

Mr. Hart joined ZRG Partners in 2006 as a managing director and is currently a senior member of ZRG’s CEO and private equity practices. Having started in the executive search businessin 1979, he brings a long track record with over 30 years of senior executive selection and evaluation experience, and over 600 senior level searches ranging from chief executive officer and all C-Level roles as well as critical middle management functions.

