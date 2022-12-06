Bryant Group Fills Top Marketing / Communications Post for University of Washington

December 6, 2022 – Dallas, TX-based Bryant Group has assisted in the recruitment of Jack Martin as vice president for marketing and communications at the University of Washington (UW). “I came to the search as an internal candidate and Bryant Group’s John Toolan provided vital guidance on how to present myself in a way that would allow the interviewers to see my full experience, not just the part of my career that has been at the UW,” said Mr. Martin. don’t know that I would have been successful in this search without his advice and counsel. Plus, he’s a delight to work with and kept me informed every step of the way.”

A distinguished and dedicated communication professional, Mr. Martin has served in all aspects of communications and marketing for elected officials and higher education organizations. He most recently served as the associate vice president for communications at the University of Washington. Prior to that, he served in strategic communications roles at the University of Kansas, the Kansas governor’s office, for a member of Congress and in legislative caucuses in two states.

Founded in 1861, the University of Washington, located in Seattle, is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world. The university is ranked No. 7 among all global universities for 2022 by U.S. News & World Report and first among all public universities in the nation in federal research dollars received. In addition to its Seattle campus, the university has campuses in Tacoma and Bothell and a robust professional and continuing education program.

Bryant Group specializes in advancement, fundraising, and leadership for universities, hospitals, and other non-profits. Its services include recruiting, talent development, and leadership coaching. The organization’s higher education clients include Stanford University, Harvard University, Michigan State University, Baylor University, the University of New Mexico, and others. Its healthcare clients include UCLA Center for the Health Sciences, the Mayo Clinic in both Minnesota and Arizona, Henry Ford Health Systems, Betty Ford Center, to name just a few. Its other non-profit clients include the American Heart Association, March of Dimes in both California and New York, the J. Paul Getty Trust, and more.

Top Leaders

Christopher P. Bryant, co-founder and advisor of the Bryant Group, is a leader in the recruitment of advancement, development, and fundraising professionals. In 1988, he helped start what the firm describes as the country’s first executive search firm to specialize exclusively in philanthropy recruitment. Bryant Group is the successor firm, established in 2002. Now under the leadership of CEO and president, Sally Bryant, the woman-owned firm focuses on advancing great leadership through executive search, leadership coaching and interim leadership services. Bryant Group has impacted more than 10,000 leaders and served more than 275 organizations.

Ms. Bryant joined the search firm in 2007. She brings 30 years of experience in advancement management, consulting, and recruiting, as well as achievements from the corporate sales arena and success in other entrepreneurial activities.

Mr. Toolan, vice president, is a seasoned fundraising professional who began his career in 1989 at California State University, Northridge. He has experience in both public and private universities and has worked in development, alumni relations and consulting.

Recent Search

Bryant Group has placed Ed O’Malley as president and CEO of Kansas Health Foundation (KHF). “A lifelong Kansan, Ed has a track record of combining practical leadership skills with visionary system change,” said Jeffry L. Jack, chair of the KHF board of directors. “He has great interpersonal skills, but he also understands and thinks deeply about policy and the greater good. And as the Kansas Health Foundation continues to redefine health philanthropy by centering equity in our mission to improve the health of all Kansans, the board is confident that Ed is the right person to lead us through these challenging times.”

“Ed is a collaborative leader who has a deep understanding of business, communities, grantees, and factors affecting issues of health disparities, equity, and justice in our state,” said Junetta Everett, chair-elect of the KHF board of directors. “He is heavily involved in the civic life of Kansas, his community, and key national efforts to enhance civic engagement in the United States.”

