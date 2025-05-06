WittKieffer Recruits CHRO for the University of Tampa

May 6, 2025 – Oak Brook, IL-based WittKieffer has assisted in the recruitment of Michael Hill as vice president for human resources and CHRO of the University of Tampa (UTampa). Principal Sarah Palmer led the assignment along with consultant Ashlee Winters Musser. Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, president of UTampa, said she was impressed by Mr. Hill’s leadership experience, and his experience aligning human resources policies with strategic goals. “Mike’s experience advising university presidents and boards of trustees, along with his commitment to develop leadership skills at all levels across the university, will serve UTampa well,” she said. “I look forward to his insight in effectively aligning HR policies with the university’s strategic goals.”

Mr. Hill currently serves chief human resources officer at North Carolina Central University. In this role, he led transformative human resources initiatives that strengthened operational effectiveness, enhanced HR customer service across the organization, and elevated the overall employee experience. He developed and improved HR policies and procedures to ensure consistency, compliance and clarity across all levels of the institution. Mr. Hill also established Management Training, a forward-thinking program designed to build leadership capacity, and launched the Trailblazer Program to support the professional development and advancement of HR staff.

Prior to North Carolina Central, Mr. Hill served as director of human resources at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, and as director of human resources at Cayman Chemical, where he provided guidance to employees throughout the U.S., Germany, and Australia. From 2012 to 2017, Mr. Hill worked at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, where he held three roles during the course of his tenure with the university and its health system: assistant director of human resources, student life human resources; performance and human resources consultant with the University of Michigan health system’s office for health equity and inclusion; and human resource assistant manager in the Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning.

In his new position with the University of Tampa, Mr. Hill is responsible for providing visionary executive leadership and driving strategic planning, prioritization and impactful collaboration across all current and future human resource functions and initiatives. Hill will oversee functional areas including talent acquisition, talent management, employee relations, training and development, Title IX, student employment, human resources information systems, and compensation and benefits.

“I am excited to join the University of Tampa and contribute to its mission of excellence through strategic, people-centered leadership,” Mr. Hill said. “Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building high-performing teams, modernizing HR operations and creating service-driven cultures. I look forward to collaborating with the campus community to support UTampa’s continued growth and success.”

Founded by community leaders in 1931, the University of Tampa offers more than 200 programs of study, including 19 master’s degrees and a broad variety of majors, minors, pre-professional programs and certificates. Some of the school’s most popular majors include international business, biology, marketing, marine science, criminology, finance, communication, psychology, sport management, entrepreneurship and nursing.

WittKieffer assists hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical schools, and physician groups; biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and medical device companies; colleges and universities, and not-for-profit community service and cultural organizations with senior administrative recruiting assignments. With more than 100 search professionals nationwide, its consultants recruit CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CNOs, physician executives, and other leaders.

Ms. Palmer is an experienced human resources leader and talent recruiter with a passion for connecting talent to leadership opportunities in higher education. Based in Exeter, NH, she brings to her search work a history of recruiting senior-level executives, driving organizational change and alignment, improving processes and engaging employees and senior leadership. Ms. Palmer recently completed the eCornell certificate program in diversity and inclusion, which focuses on improving employee engagement, counteracting unconscious bias and fostering an inclusive work climate.

Ms. Winters Musser works in WittKieffer’s education practice. Her expertise in research and recruiting, extensive experience in the public policy arena and educational background in higher education administration make her qualified to engage candidates at colleges and universities across academia. Since joining WittKieffer, she also has completed the eCornell certificate program in diversity and inclusion.

Loyola Marymount Search

WittKieffer also recently assisted in the recruitment of Thomas Poon as the 17th president of Loyola Marymount University (LMU). He will succeed Timothy Law Snyder, beginning in the role on June 1, 2025. Suzanne Teer, Philip Tang, and Alejandra Gillette-Teran led the assignment. Similarly to the last two presidents, Dr. Poon is not a Jesuit. Notably, he is the first person of color to serve as LMU’s president. Dr. Poon’s appointment follows a comprehensive national search led by the LMU presidential search committee, with robust engagement from trustees, regents, students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

“President-elect Thomas Poon puts students, faculty and staff at the center of his decisions,” said Paul Viviano, LMU board of trustees chair. “With reverence for LMU’s values and the courage to meet the demands of a changing world, he will guide our university to new heights in academic distinction, visibility and global engagement. After a robust search, this decision confirmed what many already knew: Poon is a mission-driven leader of character, clarity and consequence.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media