Bauer Harris Fills Senior IT Role for First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard

May 6, 2025 – Boston, MA-based executive search firm Bauer Harris has helped to recruit Chad Anderson as vice president of information technology for First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard. “Congratulations to Chad Anderson on his new role as VP of IT operations with First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard,” Bauer Harris said in a LinkedIn post. “We’re excited for Chad as he steps into this next chapter, and we look forward to seeing the impact and innovation he’ll bring to a great organization.”

Mr. Anderson was most recently with Bank of America. His tenure as senior vice president was marked by leading the delivery of data center network security products, managing a diverse team, and maintaining service excellence. His focus on strategic planning and operational efficiency has been pivotal in migrating Cisco Managed Services into Bank of America, ensuring robust network access across multiple client touch-points.

First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard are affiliated financial services organizations based in Sioux Falls, SD. First PREMIER Bank provides a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and treasury services. It is one of the largest privately owned banks in the U.S. PREMIER Bankcard is a credit card issuer, specializing in products for individuals with less-than-perfect credit or limited credit history. Together, the two entities serve millions of customers nationwide and are known for their focus on financial inclusion, workforce development, and community engagement.

Bauer Harris also recently helped place Scott Tungseth as vice president of finance with First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard. “Congratulations to Scott Tungseth as he steps into his new role with First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard as vice president of finance,” the search firm said. “We always enjoy working with the PREMIER team, and we’re excited to watch Scott run with this terrific opportunity. Wishing Scott and his family all the best as they begin this next chapter in a great community.”

Mr. Tungseth most recently served as senior vice president, financial insights and reporting director at U.S. Bank. In this role, he directed cross functional team to develop enterprise client segmentation and product definitions.

Bauer Harris is a national executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of C-suite executives and their direct reports. Search practices include: financial services and fintech, private equity, healthcare, industrial, non-profit, professional services, consumer goods and services, and technology.

Bradley Bauer is a founding partner of Bauer Harris and has over 20 years’ experience in executive search and consulting. Throughout his search career, he has been a trusted partner and advisor to his clients, Fortune 500 to middle-market companies to emerging, well-funded start-ups. His expertise encompasses healthcare, financial services, non-profits, professional services, technology development, as well as private equity, manufacturing, and distribution.

Jeff Harris is a for some of the fastest-growing companies in the world, helping them secure senior-level executive talent at critical inflection points. He has more than 20 years of experience in executive search, management consulting, and sales across multiple industries.

Bauer Harris recently assisted in the recruitment of Melissa Gebhard as the new chief operating officer of Mathnasium- Fortis Franchise Group in Winter Park, FL. “Congratulations to Melissa Gebhard on her new role as chief operating officer with Mathnasium- Fortis Franchise Group,” Bauer Harris said in a LinkedIn post. “It was a pleasure collaborating with the team to find the right fit, and we are excited to see the impact she will have as they continue their rapid growth. Wishing Melissa all the best as she steps into this exciting new chapter.”

The majority of Ms. Gebhard’s career has been spent on field operations. She has a demonstrated history of driving strong business operations exceeding metrics on revenue, labor, and expenses with a prioritization around people development. Ms. Gebhard most recently served as vice president of operations with C2 Education.

Mathnasium- Fortis Franchise Group’s mission is to unlock potential and enhance lives by providing high-quality, personalized learning experiences that foster academic excellence, confidence, and critical thinking skills. Founded in 2010, the company has grown from a single location to 70+ centers across the United States.

