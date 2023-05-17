WilsonHCG Integrates Recent Acquisitions

May 17, 2023 – Global talent solutions provider Wilson Human Capital Group (WilsonHCG) has announced that two of its brands, Profile Search & Selection (Profile) and Personify, are being fully integrated into WilsonHCG in the coming weeks. The integration follows the acquisitions of Profile and Personify, which closed in 2020 and 2023, respectively. Profile is an executive search firm with offices throughout Asia. Personify is an RPO provider that specializes in life sciences, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. “This is a significant step for WilsonHCG as it continues to expand its global market presence and breadth of talent solution offerings,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “We’re looking forward to this final stage of the integration as we bring the Profile and Personify brands into WilsonHCG. It’s clear our combined capabilities have strengthened the organization and contributed to our success. To reinforce our market position and continue thriving, we will further integrate the brands externally.”

“We are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Andrew Oliver, co-founder of Profile and now EVP, head of Asia-Pacific, at WilsonHCG. “Our combined expertise will propel us to new heights in the APAC region.”

“This integration will give our clients access to a broader range of talent solutions,” said Ryan Carfley, founder of Personify and now SVP, delivery at WilsonHCG. “I’m thankful to be part of this chapter in WilsonHCG’s history and see what we’re able to accomplish from here.”

The integration of Personify will be completed by May 26, and the integration of Profile will be completed later this year. Personify’s executive search division, Mackenzie Ryan, will also be part of the brand integration.

Related: WilsonHCG Acquires Claro Analytics

WilsonHCG has offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The firm’s presence spans more than 65 countries and six continents. It has more than 700 employees serving clients across six continents and 40 countries.

Funding

British-based 3i Group recently agreed to invest $120 million of equity in Wilson Human Capital Group. “We have known the 3i team for a number of years and they have demonstrated a clear commitment to investing in our space,” said Mr. Wilson. “There is a strong cultural fit between our organizations and a shared ambition to continue building WilsonHCG into the global talent solutions leader. Further, 3i’s international network will enable us to continue expanding our already global footprint so we can serve our customers in even more international locations.”

WilsonHCG Acquires Personify

Wilson Human Capital Group (WilsonHCG) has acquired Personify, a Raleigh, NC-based recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Personify is one of the largest life sciences and healthcare RPO providers in the world, so this expansion enables continued growth while cementing our position as a global leader in talent acquisition,” said John Wilson, CEO of WilsonHCG. “The partnership aligns two mission-driven organizations with a desire to exceed client expectations. Personify is a company that cares about its people and clients as much as we do, and that’s why this acquisition is so exciting. Together, we’ll set new standards in the talent space.”

Personify specializes in the life sciences, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals sectors and other industries experiencing critical skills shortages. The company provides executive search and recruitment marketing services alongside its RPO solutions.

3i partner and managing director Andrew Olinick, co-head of the PE and infrastructure firm’s North America private equity team and global head of business and technology services, said his firm has been tracking the RPO space and WilsonHCG for several years. “WilsonHCG’s high-performance culture and deep commitment to driving superior outcomes for its clients give us conviction that the company will continue to grow rapidly in its markets,” he said. “The business is highly regarded and is continuing its international expansion journey, following the recent acquisition of Profile in Asia, where we see the opportunity for WilsonHCG to serve its clients across all talent acquisition solutions.”

London-based 3i has two complementary businesses, private equity and infrastructure, specializing in core investment markets in Northern Europe and North America. The firm’s PE team provides investment solutions for growing companies, backing entrepreneurs and management teams of mid-market companies with an EV typically between €100m – €500m. The firm backs international growth plans, providing access to our network and expertise to accelerate the growth of companies across the consumer, industrial, healthcare, and business and technology services industries.

Related: Hunt Scanlon Media Launches M&A Advisory Service for Recruiters

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media