Why Boards Keep Selecting Yesterday’s Leaders for Tomorrow’s Problems

Boards across corporate America continue to chase the comfort of the familiar — hiring proven executives whose past glories promise stability in uncertain times. Yet, as Shawn Cole of Cowen Partners Executive Search warns, this rearview-mirror approach often blinds boards to the realities of tomorrow’s business landscape. In an era defined by AI disruption, geopolitical volatility, and ever-evolving ESG expectations, the safe choice may be the most dangerous one of all. Let’s take a closer look!

October 30, 2025 – Boardrooms across America keep hiring the familiar. The CEO who worked miracles at the last company, the leader with the spotless resume, the safe bet. Yet, the uncomfortable truth is that yesterday’s corporate savior often becomes tomorrow’s expensive mistake, according to a recent report from Shawn Cole, founder and president of Cowen Partners Executive Search. “Boards fall into this trap because they’re essentially shopping for leaders with a rearview mirror, selecting proven winners for problems that no longer exist,” he said. Business doesn’t wait for anyone. AI wipes out entire business models before the quarterly board meeting ends.”

“ESG requirements flip operational playbooks overnight, and geopolitical chaos quickly reshuffles the global economy,” Mr. Cole said. “Yet boards keep hiring leaders who mastered yesterday’s game, expecting them to dominate in a completely different arena. Welcome to the CEO mirage. It looks absolutely perfect until you get close enough to realize there’s nothing there.”

Boards love to hire in patterns, Mr. Cole explained. “They spot a leader who rescued a drowning manufacturing company and think, that’s exactly what we need for our manufacturing crisis,” he said. “They find someone who orchestrated digital transformation at a tech giant and assume those skills work everywhere else, too. This backward-looking obsession feels safe because proven track records seem to eliminate guesswork. Board members can easily refer to specific achievements when shareholders start asking tough questions.”

“However, that safety is complete fiction,” Mr. Cole said. “The executive who found success in 2019 was playing by rules that got thrown out the window. Technology took a massive leap forward, customers completely changed what they wanted, regulations got rewritten, and competitors started playing entirely different games. The familiarity mentality creates blind spots. Boards get hypnotized by what leaders accomplished instead of examining how they think and what they do when everything goes sideways. They pick experience over adaptability every single time, choosing the safety of familiarity over the reality of capability.”

This approach also builds walls around diversity, Mr. Cole continued. He noted that when boards hunt for carbon copies of past success, they naturally drift toward similar backgrounds and identical experiences. As such, they miss the leaders who might tackle problems from completely different angles or spot opportunities that traditional thinking can’t see.

Real-Life Casualties of Mismatched Hires

The corporate world is overflowing with mismatched CEO examples that looked brilliant on paper but exploded when reality hit. Mr. Cole pointed to the following examples. Ron Johnson’s disaster at JCPenney tells this story perfectly. He had revolutionized Apple’s retail experience, building a track record that made him look like the solution JCPenney desperately needed. The problem was that JCPenney wasn’t Apple. Different customers, different brand, different everything. Johnson took Apple’s premium playbook and force-fed it to JCPenney’s bargain-hunting shoppers. Sales crashed 25 percent in his first year, nearly killing a century-old company.

Bob Chapek’s brief time at Disney follows the same script. Chapek had run Disney’s parks with an iron fist, showing operational genius and financial discipline that screamed “CEO material.” However, Disney’s top job demanded something else entirely: Creative vision, diplomatic finesse, and the ability to manage Hollywood egos. Chapek stumbled through talent wars and creative disasters while Disney’s stock plummeted 40 percent before the board desperately called Bob Iger back from retirement.

Yahoo hired Marissa Mayer from Google in 2012, mesmerized by her success during Google’s successful growth phase. Yahoo didn’t need growth optimization, though; it needed life support. Despite Mayer’s impressive technical prowess and Google credentials, Yahoo kept declining throughout her tenure.

Rethinking The Leadership Pipeline

“These weren’t failures brought about by incompetence,” Mr. Cole said. “Rather, they were brilliant leaders drowning because they got dropped into completely different situations. Skills that created success in one environment became useless in another.”

How Changing Market Cycles Demand Different Leadership Traits

Today’s business world presents challenges that would have seemed impossible five years ago, according to Mr. Cole. “These seismic shifts demand leadership skills that traditional executives simply don’t possess,” he said. “Command-and-control approaches die instantly in networked organizations, and hierarchical thinking crumbles when companies must operate as platform ecosystems. Risk-averse mindsets get paralyzed by the constant experimentation that success now requires.”

“AI mastery requires leaders who can choose between technological possibilities and human limitations without stepping on either,” Mr. Cole said. “They must work automation into workflows while protecting human creativity, and manage ethical battles while allowing competitive advantages. This cohesion of technical literacy and moral reasoning remains extremely rare among traditional executives.”

“ESG pressures create stakeholder dynamics that would confuse leaders from even five years ago,” Mr. Cole continued. “Today’s investors, employees, and customers don’t just expect sustainability talk—they demand receipts. Leaders must generate profits while demonstrating purpose and communicating transparently about impacts most executives have never had to measure. Geopolitical instability requires scenario planning that goes beyond traditional risk management. Modern leaders must build anti-fragile supply chains, master regulatory complexity across multiple jurisdictions, and prepare for market disruptions that arrive without warning signals.”

The speed of change itself breaks traditional leadership models. “Leaders need a learning velocity that lets them absorb new realities monthly rather than annually,” Mr. Cole said. “They must get comfortable making decisions with incomplete information because complete information no longer exists by the time you collect it. Remote and hybrid work models demand management philosophies that most executives have never learned in their careers. Building culture across distributed teams, measuring performance without physical presence, and maintaining human connection through digital interfaces are all skills that were never part of any traditional leadership development program.”

A Framework for Assessing Future-Facing Readiness

Mr. Cole explained that boards need evaluation systems designed for tomorrow’s challenges instead of yesterday’s successes. This requires flipping the script on how they think about leadership assessment. Mr. Cole provided seven steps are the simplest way to begin.

1. Define tomorrow’s specific challenges first.

What exact problems will your next CEO face? What market realities will they wake up to every morning? What stakeholder expectations will they need to manage? Force your board to look through the windshield instead of the rearview mirror.

2. Identify the capabilities that success will actually require.

What skills matter for performance in your specific context? What mindsets become essential when traditional approaches fail? Focus on transferable problem-solving abilities rather than industry-specific experience that might expire next quarter.

3. Test adaptability through their change history.

Look beyond smooth growth stories to messy transformation experiences. How did they handle situations where their expertise became irrelevant? How quickly did they learn completely new skills? How effectively did they modify their approaches when initial strategies failed?

4. Measure learning velocity.

Start by watching how they process unfamiliar information. Present scenarios outside their comfort zone. Observe how they ask questions when they don’t know the answers, how they break down complex problems, and how they form and test new hypotheses.

5. Evaluate stakeholder skills.

Future CEOs must conduct a cacophony of competing interests. Assess their relationship-building across different personality types, their communication adaptation across various audiences, and their ability to find win-win solutions when interests seem irreconcilable

6. Check digital fluency.

Technology literacy has become basic leadership hygiene. Even if your company doesn’t sell software, your next CEO needs comfort with digital platforms. This includes an understanding of data-driven decision-making and the ability to leverage technology for competitive advantage.

7. Test crisis leadership through high-pressure simulations.

Present emergency scenarios and observe their decision-making speed. Look closely at their communication clarity during chaos and their ability to maintain team confidence when everything falls apart.

Hiring for the Challenges Coming

The future belongs to boards willing to hire for the challenges coming around the corner rather than the ones sitting in the history books, according to Mr. Cole. “This means abandoning comfortable assumptions about what CEO success looks like,” he said. “Tomorrow’s breakthrough CEOs probably won’t look like yesterday’s success stories. They might come from industries you never considered, have experiences that seem irrelevant, or approach business problems from angles that traditional thinking can’t comprehend.”

“This doesn’t mean throwing qualifications out the window. Leadership basics still matter,” Mr. Cole said. “Specifically, vision that inspires, communication that connects, team building that creates loyalty, and strategic thinking that sees patterns others miss. These fundamentals must combine with future-ready capabilities, though. Expand your search beyond the usual suspects. Look at leaders from adjacent industries who solved similar problems in different contexts. Examine internal candidates whose perspectives might offer fresh approaches. Explore backgrounds that could bring unconventional wisdom to conventional challenges.”

The CEO mirage will keep fooling boards until they change their selection philosophy, Mr. Cole noted. “That perfect resume might represent exactly the wrong preparation for what lies ahead,” he said. “Smart boards recognize this reality and hire for tomorrow’s challenges instead of yesterday’s victories. They choose learning ability over experience collection, adaptive capacity over pattern recognition, future potential over historical performance.”

The real question every board faces: Are you hiring the leader you need for where you’re going, or the leader you think you need based on where you’ve been? “Companies brave enough to answer honestly will discover the transformational leadership that defines tomorrow’s winners,” Mr. Cole said.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media