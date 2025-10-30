SearchWide Global Places CEO for Visit Estes Park

October 30, 2025 – Executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global has placed Sarah Leonard as the new CEO of Visit Estes Park (VEP) in Colorado. Senior vice president Kellie Henderson led the assignment. “After conducting an extensive nationwide search, the board was thrilled to select Sarah for this critical leadership role,” said Sean Jurgens, chair of the Visit Estes Park board of directors. “Her strategic approach to sustainable tourism, community engagement, marketing, and destination stewardship made her the perfect candidate. She brings a proven record of strong leadership, community collaboration, and a deep passion for tourism advocacy. She is going to be an incredible asset to our community.”

“We are delighted to welcome Sarah as VEP’s new CEO,” said Estes Park mayor Gary Hall. She brings a remarkable wealth of knowledge and experience from across the travel and tourism industry, particularly in sustainability, government relations, brand stewardship, and destination marketing and management. Her strategic, visionary, and humble leadership makes her the ideal individual to guide VEP to even greater heights.”

Ms. Leonard brings more than 20 years of tourism and destination leadership experience to the organization. Her background in travel and tourism began with Arizona State Parks, where she developed a passion for sustainability and responsible travel. She later spent a decade with the Alaska Travel Industry Association, serving as president and CEO. Ms. Leonard most recently served as president and CEO of Visit Longmont, where she led the effort to establish a Tourism Improvement District, guided the organization through strategic growth, strengthened community partnerships, and positioned Longmont as a must-visit destination along the Front Range.

Ms. Leonard’s initial focus will be on connecting with the VEP team, local businesses, residents, community partners, and government leaders to listen, learn, and gain insights on their concerns and opportunities about tourism in Estes Park. She will also help guide the Tourism Master Plan, a five-to-seven-year strategy for product development, marketing, and destination stewardship in the Estes Valley.

“I’m honored to join the talented VEP team, its dedicated board, and this vibrant community to promote one of Colorado’s most inspiring destinations,” Ms. Leonard said. “The opportunity to lead an organization at the heart of the community’s economic vitality and set within such an iconic setting near Rocky Mountain National Park, is truly exciting. I look forward to listening, learning, and working collaboratively to foster sustainable growth and a strong sense of place.”

Situated about 90 miles northwest of Denver, at 7,522 feet above sea level, Estes Park sits in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Visit Estes Park, the name under which the Estes Park Local Marketing District operates, is the official destination marketing organization for Estes Park. The organization’s mission is to nurture visitor reverence of this vibrant mountain town for business success, environmental sustainability and community harmony.

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations.

Related: SearchWide Global Recruits CEO for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

Ms. Henderson works in all sectors of hospitality, travel and tourism. She has experience recognizing clients’ needs, identifying best-in-class talent. She also leads SearchWide Global’s industry-wide diversity initiative. She serves on the Destinations International Foundation board of trustees and is involved in several other industry organizations. Previously, Ms. Henderson worked in the destination marketing organization and hotel industry.

Recently Completed Search

SearchWide recently assisted in the recruitment of nationally recognized tourism executive and travel communicator Kara Franker as new president and CEO of Visit Florida Keys, the operations corporation for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council (TDC).

SearchWide Global Recruits Executive Director for the Alaska Raptor Center

After an extensive six-month national search, SearchWide Global has assisted in the recruitment of Carol Bryant-Martin as the new executive director of the Alaska Raptor Center. Nicole Newman, the search firm’s vice president, led the assignment. “We conducted a national search and are thrilled to welcome Carol and her family from Tallahassee, Florida,” said Roger Hames, board chair. “She has the right mix of skills, energy, and ideas to lead the Alaska Raptor Center to new levels of excellence.”

“Kara’s diverse experience with tourism marketing, her legal and executive management background, and her enthusiasm and love of the Florida Keys make her a candidate exceptionally qualified to oversee Florida Keys tourism marketing,” said Diane Schmidt, a TDC and VFK board member and chair of the selection committee comprised of Keys community leaders.

“I am so excited to join the team in the Florida Keys,” said Ms. Franker. “It is a dream to represent such an incredible destination and community. I will focus on continuing the great work that has already been done and strengthening our community engagement, while ensuring we maintain top market share through our marketing programs.”

Related: SearchWide Global Recruits CEO for Visit Bend

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media