University of Michigan Calls in Spencer Stuart to Find 16th President

July 14, 2025 – Spencer Stuart has been retained by the University of Michigan to lead in its search for a new president. The school noted that Spencer Stuart brings to the search more than 65 years of experience in leadership consulting, including deep expertise in the higher education industry. Mary Gorman, a partner in the firm’s education and social impact practice, and Alexis Stiles, a University of Michigan alumna and a leader in the firm’s healthcare practice, will lead the firm’s search efforts. Past president Santa Ono announced in May that he was stepping down from his role to pursue the same position at the University of Florida. In 2022, the University of Michigan used Isaacson, Miller to recruit Mr. Ono as its president.

“We are committed to identifying and hiring a visionary and dynamic leader who believes deeply in our core values and has a commitment to excellence in education, research, student life and healthcare,” the board of regents said in the announcement.

“The board is unified and committed to identifying and hiring a visionary and dynamic leader who embodies our core values and demonstrates a proven record of excellence and leadership across complex organizations,” the board said in a message to the University of Michigan community.

The regents in May appointed Domenico Grasso as the University of Michigan president for a term not to exceed one year. In the coming months the regents will finalize a more detailed search timeline, call together a search committee and announce engagement opportunities for the university community. The university will also launch a presidential search website and will provide a position profile.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan community is encouraged to provide initial input on the search and process through an online feedback form. Valid University of Michigan credentials are required to access the survey in order to limit respondents to the university community. The call for input does not collect user name information or other metadata, and responses will be kept confidential to the extent permitted by law.

The University of Michigan is a public research university in Ann Arbor. Founded in 1817 by an act of the old Michigan Territory, the university is Michigan’s oldest. UM consists of 19 colleges and offers degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral levels in some 250 disciplines. The university’s enrollment is about 32,000 undergraduate students and 16,000 graduate students.

Serving Colleges and Universities

Spencer Stuart’s education practice works with research universities, liberal arts colleges, graduate and professional schools, independent schools, research centers and institutes, and early and secondary education organizations. It has conducted more than 300 senior-level executive and board searches over the past five years. Ninety-six percent of the firm’s executive search placements in academia and research in the past five years are still in their roles today, said Spencer Stuart.

The practice has placed leaders across all functions with a particular focus on presidents, provosts, deans, chief financial officers, chief information officers and vice presidents. Presidential searches conducted by Spencer Stuart include those at Brown, Colgate, Cornell, Northwestern, Wesleyan and Yale universities.

Ms. Gorman, who works in Spencer Stuart’s Boston office, is a member of the education, non-profit and government practice. Her work encompasses liberal arts colleges, research universities, independent schools and large, mission-driven non-profit organizations, as well as functional roles such as chief financial officers and chief operating officers.

With over 30 years in healthcare as an executive and leadership consultant, Ms. Stiles advises and recruits CEOs, board directors and senior-level executives across the healthcare industry, with a focus on healthcare services. She leads Spencer Stuart’s global healthcare practice and is a member of the board and CEO practice. In 2024, Ms. Stiles was elected to serve on the board of directors. She previously served on the firm’s nominations committee for almost 10 years, including as chair in 2023,

