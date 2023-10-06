TrueBridge Appoints Head of EMEA

October 6, 2023 – TrueBridge, True’s interim, fractional, and advisory executive search division, has named Alastair Coutts as head of EMEA. “Alastair’s background aligns seamlessly with our collaborative, teamwork-based culture,” said David Beuerlein, CEO of TrueBridge. “Throughout his career and during his tenures at Lynk and GLG, Alastair demonstrated a remarkable ability to build and maintain large, senior teams. He embodies the belief that fostering the right culture is paramount to cultivating high-performing teams—and TrueBridge is an ideal environment for him to thrive and make a significant impact.”

With a career spanning diverse industries and roles, Mr. Coutts has 25-years developing client relationships in the VC, PE, asset management, and professional services communities, and helping clients drive growth. He has spent more than a decade at GLG, establishing and building up the company as a platform for sharing insight and expertise in EMEA. He most recently served as head of EMEA at Lynk, a SaaS platform for industry experts and consultants.

“The current interim space is experiencing significant growth driven by the evolving landscape of work and changing preferences,” said Mr. Coutts. “This environment presents numerous opportunities for those considering interim roles, and I look forward to leveraging my commercial and team-building experience delivering exceptional value in this space to our clients and candidates alike.”

TrueBridge recently launched in the U.K. with a network of experienced senior executives ready to lead at venture capital and private equity-backed companies for high-impact engagements. Experienced interim executive recruiter Lydia Denham leads TrueBridge’s U.K. operations from London, reporting to CEO David Beuerlein in the U.S.

“We’ve been in stealth mode in the U.K. since late 2022, focused on building and vetting our elite network of interim talent,” said Mr. Beuerlein. “We’re now going to market with these functional experts who are ready to fill interim positions of critical importance to investor-backed companies in the U.K. and wider Europe.”

Mr. Beuerlein is an executive recruiting veteran: He founded Google’s executive recruiting team and led talent acquisition for VC firm Khosla Ventures. Ms. Denham led the interim division at the U.K. firm Capital Futures, which recruits for PE-backed SaaS companies.

As part of the True Platform, TrueBridge has close coordination with its global sister companies, executive search firm True Search and the inclusive, executive hiring platform AboveBoard.

True Launches Private Equity Practice

True has launched a private equity practice and named managing director Matt Goldstein as its leader. “The creation of the PE practice formalizes True’s existing authority in the ecosystem,” the firm said. “Starting from True’s innovative roots in venture capital and technology, the firm has grown with clients across industries and asset classes to close over 1,000 searches for PE funds and their portfolio companies in the past three years.”

Mr. Goldstein is a foundational member of True Search with a track record of launching and nurturing new revenue-generating ventures. He has co-led the enterprise practice, built the healthcare practice, and developed connections across PE firms while recruiting partners for investment firms and co-founding True’s financial officers practice. Mr. Goldstein has over 20 years of search, business development, and marketing experience for high-growth technology companies across the U.S. and Europe.

The launch of TrueBridge in the U.K. builds on its success in the U.S., where TrueBridge has helped leadership teams of large companies like SeatGeek and Recharge. “Well-known investors including Bain Capital and Accel have cited TrueBridge as a much-needed talent partner, and more than 3,500 candidates have asked to join the company’s highly-vetted and select network of experienced executives,” True said.

Serving Clients Globally

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth.

True’s clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 6 on the Hunt Scanlon Media 2023 “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

