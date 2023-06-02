TrueBridge Launches in the U.K.

June 2, 2023 – Top experts in talent management and C-suite recruitment agree that interim leaders will likely play a significant and growing role in top grading senior-level positions in a post-pandemic era, where costs and efficiency underpin executive hiring. TrueBridge, True’s interim, fractional, and advisory executive search division, has launched in the U.K. with a network of experienced senior executives ready to lead at venture capital and private equity-backed companies for high-impact engagements. Experienced interim executive recruiter Lydia Denham leads TrueBridge’s U.K. operations from London, reporting to CEO David Beuerlein in the U.S.

“We’ve been in stealth mode in the U.K. since late 2022, focused on building and vetting our elite network of interim talent,” said Mr. Beuerlein. “We’re now going to market with these functional experts who are ready to fill interim positions of critical importance to investor-backed companies in the U.K. and wider Europe.”

“We’ve fielded immense interest in our offerings across functions where our TrueBridge Network Europe members have expertise including the chief financial officer, chief HR officer, chief marketing officer, and chief technology officer roles.” said Ms. Denham. “We look forward to serving the needs of our clients and candidates in the U.K. and beyond.”

Mr. Beuerlein is an executive recruiting veteran: He founded Google’s executive recruiting team and led talent acquisition for VC firm Khosla Ventures. Ms. Denham led the interim division at the U.K. firm Capital Futures, which recruits for PE-backed SaaS companies.

As part of the True Platform, TrueBridge has close coordination with its global sister companies, executive search firm True Search and the inclusive, executive hiring platform AboveBoard.

The launch of TrueBridge in the U.K. builds on its success in the U.S., where TrueBridge has helped leadership teams of large companies like SeatGeek and Recharge. “Well-known investors including Bain Capital and Accel have cited TrueBridge as a much-needed talent partner, and more than 3,500 candidates have asked to join the company’s highly-vetted and select network of experienced executives,” True said.

Serving Clients Globally

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth.

True’s clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 6 on the Hunt Scanlon Media 2023 “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Private Equity Practice

In February, True launched a private equity practice and named managing director Matt Goldstein as its leader. “The creation of the PE practice formalizes True’s existing authority in the ecosystem,” the firm said. “Starting from True’s innovative roots in venture capital and technology, the firm has grown with clients across industries and asset classes to close over 1,000 searches for PE funds and their portfolio companies in the past three years.” Mr. Goldstein is a foundational member of True Search with a track record of launching and nurturing new revenue-generating ventures. He has co-led the enterprise practice, built the healthcare practice, and developed connections across PE firms while recruiting partners for investment firms and co-founding True’s financial officers practice. Mr. Goldstein has over 20 years of search, business development, and marketing experience for high-growth technology companies across the U.S. and Europe.

“We’re putting a stake in the ground to announce we deliver products and services catered to the PE market,” said Mr. Goldstein. “We’re here to answer client demand for talent partners that understand the speed, needs, and challenges of this asset class.”

“Matt’s expertise in PE coupled with his CFO Rolodex and business-building track record makes him the natural choice to lead this critical growth area,” said Jon Mackey, co-general manager, Americas. “He’s galvanizing a team our PE clients can rely on to build EBITA-centric leadership teams that can deliver on profitable growth and adapt as macroeconomic conditions change. Matt will organize our private equity effort across all True industry practices including climate tech, fintech and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, enterprise and consumer.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media