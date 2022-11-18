True Leaders for Climate Tech and Healthcare & Life Sciences Practices

November 18, 2022 – Executive recruiting firm True Search has named EMEA and APAC leaders for its climate tech practice as well as its healthcare and life sciences practices. Partner Nathaniel Hook, formerly managing director of global executive search firm WittKieffer, is now head of healthcare and life sciences practices, EMEA, and APAC. Partner Rafe Jackson, who has been instrumental in True’s expansion into new markets as a global strategy and operations leader, is now head of the climate tech practice, EMEA, and APAC.

“Climate, healthcare, and pharmaceutical companies are all solving global problems and are industries we are proud to be able to support with new practice leadership here at True,” said Kate Vanek, global COO and CFO. “True’s collaboration across geographies and industries is one of the many ways we differentiate ourselves in how we serve our clients and candidates. Nathaniel and Rafe, with their multinational connections and strong collaboration with North American colleagues, position True incredibly well to serve our clients’ global talent needs.”

Mr. Hook has over 20 years of experience leading international talent searches to find executives for biopharma, healthcare services, and digital health companies, and has worked across all asset classes from mid-large multinationals through to venture-backed, emerging businesses. He sees inspiration and opportunity in the digital transformation underway that cuts across the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

“Digital transformation is breaking down the walls between healthcare and life sciences, and bringing together historically disparate parts to propel a paradigm shift in the care continuum,” said Mr. Hook. “True’s entrepreneurship and tech-forward approach positions us at the forefront of that industry innovation. We have access to global talent and the experience to advise clients on what successful transformation looks like.”

The healthcare and life sciences industries are global in scope with critical players across EMEA, APAC, and North America. Mr. Hook will build on the strength of the True team already established in EMEA, and work closely with his counterparts in North America, Jessica Johnson and Jim O’Sullivan, to lead True’s expansion to best support client needs across these regions.

Mr. Jackson joined True as strategic operations director in 2020 and quickly made an impact as the firm expanded into Shanghai and Amsterdam. Prior to joining True, he was co-head of the venture practice at Egon Zehnder. His new role at the helm of the climate tech practice in EMEA and APAC is to expand the global practice’s presence in the region. Mr. Jackson will work closely with North American climate tech head Andy Towne and a team of dedicated partners across the globe.

“The clients we work with are rethinking how we create and consume water, food, and energy,” said Mr. Jackson. “Decarbonization and the energy transition are themes that will permeate all sectors and geographies. Our global focus will enable us to help clients bring in transformative talent to build critical climate expertise in the technologies that will change the world.”

Serving the Private and Public Sectors

Working in both the private and public sectors, True Search has offices throughout the U.S. as well as the EMEA and APAC regions. Since the late 1990s, the firm’s founders have refined their search process with a blend of data-centric insights, relationship-building, and experience to produce a methodology that consistently improves hiring decisions and accelerates growth. Its clients include Jet, Work Front, and Summit Partners. True Search is a subsidiary of True Platform, a global portfolio of human capital services and products for high-growth tech and tech-enabled organizations. True recently placed No. 7 on the Hunt Scanlon Media “Top 50 Recruiters” ranking.

Recent Funding

LLR Partners, a private equity firm based in Philadelphia, made an investment in True this past spring. The partnership is aimed at developing and expanding innovation within the talent space.

True Search Appoints COO and CFO

True Search has named Kate Vanek as global chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “Kate is a proven strategic COO and a high-impact finance executive who will help solidify our operational maturity, which will ultimately benefit our clients, teams and candidates,” said Brad Stadler, True co-CEO and co-founder. “Kate’s expertise will also ensure we continue to be the most innovative and efficient firm in our industry while maintaining our unique culture.”

LLR Partners, which has raised more than $5 billion to fund investments across the technology and healthcare sectors, is said to have bought into True’s mission to disrupt a stagnant industry in desperate need of tech-driven talent solutions. “They expressed interest and we were compelled to listen, even though we were not looking for a financial partner,” said Brad Stadler, True co-CEO and co-founder, at the time of the investment. “Through our discussions, we quickly became aligned on how they could operationally and strategically support our long-term vision.”

“We also aligned on our ability to control our own destiny with no pressure to transact,” said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and founder. “Our collective vision is for True to remain independent and become the industry’s dominant brand. We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with LLR to get there.”

