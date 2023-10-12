TRANSEARCH Adds Involved Partners in Sweden

October 12, 2023 – TRANSEARCH International has added Involved Partners in Helsingborg, Sweden as its newest member firm. Peter Ohman joins TRANSEARCH as senior consultant and manager. Mr. Ohman focuses on serving the industrial, utility/power, and FMCG market sectors.

With a wealth of experience in both management and consultancy roles, Mr. Ohman brings a track record of catalyzing organizational, business, and HR transformations within complex organizations. His started his executive search and leadership assessment career in 2012 and since that time has provided strategic advice and services to Swedish international companies and corporate groups. Additionally, Mr. Ohman has gained experience from leadership positions in human resources and consultancy roles at esteemed companies such as EON and Accenture.

Involved Partners is a purpose-driven boutique executive search and leadership consulting firm. Its services include: Executive search; leadership assessment and second opinion; leadership development; and executive coaching.

TRANSEARCH also recently added Décarie Executive Search in Montreal as a member firm. “I am very pleased to welcome Décarie Executive Search, which strengthens our presence in Eastern Canada and our overall Canadian and North American capability,” said Ulrich Ackerman, chairman of the board of TRANSEARCH. “Over the years, Décarie has built a strong reputation in Québec based on a promise kept: to always put the client’s interests first. TRANSEARCH, which shares a common philosophy and values with the Décarie firm, naturally emerged as the partner of choice to uphold this promise.”

“TRANSEARCH represents for us a modern partnership tailored to the evolving needs of our clients, allowing us to continue providing them with personalized, high-value-added services, combining the best of a large international firm in terms of thought leadership, tools, and global network, with our entrepreneurial approach and agility,” said Dominique Décarie, president of Décarie TRANSEARCH.

Related: Tier One Executive Search Joins TRANSEARCH International

TRANSEARCH is a global search firm with representation in all of the major economic capitals, with about 60 offices in over 40 countries. It was founded in 1982 and today completes more than 1,500 senior executive search assignments a year. Its global client base is in the financial services, technology, consumer and retail, life sciences, and industrial and resources sectors.

Recent Acquisition

TRANSEARCH recently expanded its reach in Asia with the acquisition of Asianet Consultants, an executive search firm in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou. Hunt Scanlon Ventures served as a strategic advisor to Asianet Consultants. “We are delighted to welcome Mark and the team to TRANSEARCH,” said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. “Not only do their values echo our own, but their in-depth understanding of the China and Hong Kong markets and steadfast commitment to exceptional client service further solidify our global approach.”

TRANSEARCH Adds Y Scouts to Network

TRANSEARCH International recently added Scottsdale, AZ-based Y Scouts as its newest member firm. Founded in 2012 by Max Hansen, Y Scouts is a retained executive search firm serving high-growth North American SaaS, professional services, manufacturing, CPG, and E-commerce companies. “When I first met Max and his team a few years ago I instinctively knew that they shared our values and was impressed with the innovative way they approached their client and candidate relationships,” said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. “I know that they will make such a difference within our team with their anything is possible approach to everything they do. We are all very excited to welcome them to the TRANSEARCH family.”

“By partnering with Asianet Consultants, TRANSEARCH will be able to offer its clients a wider range of services and resources and better serve their human capital needs in Asia and around the world,” the firm said. “TRANSEARCH International’s global footprint, worldwide search capabilities, and its Orxestra hiring methodology combined with Asianet Consultants’ local market knowledge and executive relationships will provide clients with powerful business growth solutions.”

Asianet Consultants’ talent acquisition services include executive search and hiring of C-suite leaders, division heads, and middle to senior management for companies ranging from multi-nationals to local enterprises. The firm works with leaders at all levels to enhance their skills, engagement, and performance for sustainable success.

“Joining TRANSEARCH International, a company that shares our dedication to quality and client satisfaction, enhances our global service capabilities,” said Mark Geary, CEO of Asianet Consultants. “This partnership will provide our clients with access to a broader talent pool and a wide array of resources.” Mr. Geary has been involved in the recruitment of senior international executives for over 30 years.

Related: TRANSEARCH International Opens Office in Hamburg

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media