TRANSEARCH Adds New Member Firm in Montreal

September 26, 2023 – TRANSEARCH International has added Décarie Executive Search in Montreal as its newest member firm. “I am very pleased to welcome Décarie Executive Search, which strengthens our presence in Eastern Canada and our overall Canadian and North American capability,” said Ulrich Ackerman, chairman of the board of TRANSEARCH. “Over the years, Décarie has built a strong reputation in Québec based on a promise kept: to always put the client’s interests first. TRANSEARCH, which shares a common philosophy and values with the Décarie firm, naturally emerged as the partner of choice to uphold this promise.”

“TRANSEARCH represents for us a modern partnership tailored to the evolving needs of our clients, allowing us to continue providing them with personalized, high-value-added services, combining the best of a large international firm in terms of thought leadership, tools, and global network, with our entrepreneurial approach and agility,” said Dominique Décarie, president of Décarie Transearch.

“This union between TRANSEARCH and Décarie Executive Search emerged as a natural choice to address the complex challenges facing organizations, such as talent shortages and the accelerated transformation of the economy and the world of work,” TRANSEARCH said.

Décarie Transearch is a leadership consulting firm whose range of services includes executive search, recruitment, and assessment of board members, as well as talent management.

Montreal has the second largest economy of Canadian cities based on GDP and the largest in Quebec. Last year, Metropolitan Montreal was responsible for $118.7 billion of Quebec’s $340.7 billion GDP. The city is today an important center of commerce, finance, industry, technology, culture, and world affairs. It is also the headquarters of the Montreal Exchange. Industries include aerospace, electronic goods, pharmaceuticals, printed goods, software engineering, telecommunications, textile and apparel manufacturing, tobacco, petrochemicals, and transportation.

Related: Tier One Executive Search Joins TRANSEARCH International

TRANSEARCH is a global search firm with representation in all of the major economic capitals, with about 60 offices in over 40 countries. It was founded in 1982 and today completes more than 1,500 senior executive search assignments a year. Its global client base is in the financial services, technology, consumer and retail, life sciences, and industrial and resources sectors.

Recent Acquisition

TRANSEARCH recently expanded its reach in Asia with the acquisition of Asianet Consultants, an executive search firm in Hong Kong with offices in Shanghai and Guangzhou. Hunt Scanlon Ventures served as a strategic advisor to Asianet Consultants. “We are delighted to welcome Mark and the team to TRANSEARCH,” said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. “Not only do their values echo our own, but their in-depth understanding of the China and Hong Kong markets and steadfast commitment to exceptional client service further solidify our global approach.”

TRANSEARCH Adds Y Scouts to Network

TRANSEARCH International recently added Scottsdale, AZ-based Y Scouts as its newest member firm. Founded in 2012 by Max Hansen, Y Scouts is a retained executive search firm serving high-growth North American SaaS, professional services, manufacturing, CPG, and E-commerce companies. “When I first met Max and his team a few years ago I instinctively knew that they shared our values and was impressed with the innovative way they approached their client and candidate relationships,” said Celeste Whatley, CEO of TRANSEARCH. “I know that they will make such a difference within our team with their anything is possible approach to everything they do. We are all very excited to welcome them to the TRANSEARCH family.”

“By partnering with Asianet Consultants, TRANSEARCH will be able to offer its clients a wider range of services and resources and better serve their human capital needs in Asia and around the world,” the firm said. “TRANSEARCH International’s global footprint, worldwide search capabilities, and its Orxestra hiring methodology combined with Asianet Consultants’ local market knowledge and executive relationships will provide clients with powerful business growth solutions.”

Asianet Consultants’ talent acquisition services include executive search and hiring of C-suite leaders, division heads, and middle to senior management for companies ranging from multi-nationals to local enterprises. The firm works with leaders at all levels to enhance their skills, engagement, and performance for sustainable success.

“Joining TRANSEARCH International, a company that shares our dedication to quality and client satisfaction, enhances our global service capabilities,” said Mark Geary, CEO of Asianet Consultants. “This partnership will provide our clients with access to a broader talent pool and a wide array of resources.” Mr. Geary has been involved in the recruitment of senior international executives for over 30 years.

Related: TRANSEARCH International Opens Office in Hamburg

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media