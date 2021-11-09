The Onstott Group Assists Care Everywhere with President and COO Search

November 9, 2021 – The Onstott Group, a Wellesley, MA-based search firm, has placed Bryan Gilpin as the new president and chief operating officer of Care Everywhere in Natick, MA.

Mr. Gilpin is a hands-on, engineering-oriented general manager/COO with experience developing, manufacturing, selling, distributing, and supporting bio-medical equipment, devices, and software around the world for large- and mid-cap healthcare companies and for venture-backed start-ups. He has led multiple successful product launches, including one central to doubling the market capitalization of a publicly traded biomedical equipment manufacturer focused on the collection of blood components for the treatment of rare diseases. Previously, he served as senior director, operations, and program management at Haemonetics, a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions. Prior to that, Mr. Gilpin was with Boston Scientific for 14 years serving in various senior positions.

Care Everywhere is a healthcare IT company focusing on medical device software and medical device connectivity software solutions. Care Everywhere delivers an Infusion Pump Gateway Server, which provides a comprehensive set of storage for the connected pumps/devices as well as integration capabilities with leading EMR and dispense solutions.

Seasoned Search Consultants

Mr. Onstott and Pat Campbell co-founded the Onstott Group in 1987. The firm provides recruitment services for businesses across a number of sectors, including aerospace/ defense, technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, manufacturing, consumer, business services, non-profit, higher education, venture capital, private equity and high growth companies. Based in the Boston area, with offices in Greenwich, CT and Houston, TX, the firm has filled senior-level roles for an array of clients, including American Science & Engineering, MorphoTrust USA, Dyn, Paytronix Systems, Valore, Vicon Industries, Demandware, Welch’s, Bose Corp. and Direct Energy, among others.

The Onstott Group Recruits CEO for BioDirection

The Onstott Group placed Sharad H. Joshi as president and CEO of BioDirection. “On behalf of our board, I would like to thank Onstott Group for a job well done,” said Jim Wylie, executive chairman. “We appreciate the firm’s efforts to identify a diverse set of candidates for the position and most of all for its counsel and persistence. Sharad possesses a balance of experience with a strong technical background and very positive leadership skills.”

Mr. Onstott has over 28 years of experience in the technology sector. He is an advisor to many CEOs and boards of directors, assisting them in strategically building their companies. His search practice has focused on recruiting board members, CEOs and executive teams for early stage, high growth and turnaround businesses in enterprise software, communications, E-commerce, media, defense, security and business services.

With a background in management consulting, Ms. Campbell brings a consultative approach to building high performance management teams. She has completed executive search assignments for clients in software, consumer products, non-profit, higher education, services and private equity industries. Her clients range from early-stage ventures to large public companies. Among her honors, Ms. Campbell has been named to the Top 10 Recruiters by Women’s Business Boston.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media