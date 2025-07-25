The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority Retains Shelli Herman and Associates to Find New CEO

July 25, 2025 – Los Angeles-based Shelli Herman and Associates has been called in by the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) in Omaha, NE, to lead in its search for a new president and CEO. The authority is looking for a talented president and CEO to provide strong leadership and strategic guidance, building on its successful foundation as a key driver of Omaha’s continued growth. Reporting to the board of directors, this leader will oversee operations, promotions, and management of MECA’s venues, including CHI Health Center Omaha, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, and the Tri-Park Complex (The RiverFront).

The ideal candidate will be an experienced leader with excellent management skills and business acumen, capable of developing MECA’s strategic vision. By adopting a deliberate and tactical approach, the CEO will ensure operational excellence and financial health, allowing MECA to deliver exceptional experiences, strengthen Omaha’s reputation as a vibrant hub for culture, sports, and events, and foster innovation and collaboration. The CEO will optimize the organization by promoting cross-departmental cooperation and leading high-performing, results-oriented teams. Success requires an entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to a collaborative, inclusive, and accountable work environment.

The leader will critically evaluate current practices, emphasizing innovative strategies and key performance indicators, according to Shelli Herman and Associates. They will demonstrate sound judgment and initiative, ensuring transparent reporting of results and impacts. MECA is dedicated to accessibility by offering programs and booking acts that appeal to diverse audiences and supporting community initiatives that promote inclusion. The CEO will recognize the importance of MECA’s broader mission, highlighting how its operations and opportunities enhance community recreation and entertainment options, playing a vital role in placemaking and community development.

The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority is a prominent organization that operates three outstanding venues, fostering regional growth and serving as hubs for innovation, collaboration, and community engagement in Omaha. Together, these three venues have welcomed over 32 million visitors and generated more than $2 billion in economic impact for the Omaha area. Building on a history of success, MECA’s operations in fiscal year 2024 set new records across all properties and events. Since starting operations on August 25, 2000, under a long-term agreement with the City of Omaha to build and manage the CHI Health Center Omaha, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) has played a vital role in constructing and activating public event venues.

Serving Trailblazing Clients

Shelli Herman and Associates Inc. serves trailblazing clients across the corporate, non-profit, and higher education sectors. The firm’s long roster of clients includes the Annenberg Foundation; the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation; BENlabs; The Capital Group Companies/American Funds Distributors; City Year, Los Angeles; the Fresno Chaffee Zoo; the Griffith Observatory Foundation; Jewish Family Service LA; Laguna College of Art and Design; Loyola Marymount University; Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium; P.S. ARTS; the Saint Louis Zoo; Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County; the University of California System; the Whitney Museum of American Art; and YWCA Greater Los Angeles.

Shelli Herman, who has more than 25 years of executive recruitment experience, has a strong record of leading searches and building upper management teams for a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies. She has completed senior-level assignments in many industries, including consumer products, healthcare, high technology, and finance, as well as for non-profit, conservation, and cultural organizations. Additionally, she brings an in-depth understanding of the unique cultural environment of academia that was gained while she held significant management positions at the University of Florida and Loyola Marymount University.

Shelli Herman and Associates recently recruited Mathew Sinclair as the new CEO of Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha, NE. Linda Brandl, who has been serving as interim CEO, will continue to lead the organization until Sinclair assumes his position in February. “Mat Sinclair is an outstanding leader with a strong track record of building collaborative, community-focused initiatives,” said Trent Demulling, chair of Kiewit Luminarium’s board of directors. “His passion for creating hands-on, meaningful experiences in science and technology makes him the ideal CEO to drive Kiewit Luminarium’s mission forward.”

Mr. Sinclair brings more than 30 years of experience in museum leadership, strategic planning and community engagement. He began his career at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland, where he spent more than a decade in several key leadership roles, ultimately serving as vice president of education.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media