The Christopher Group Recruits Head of HR for Blistex

July 25, 2025 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has assisted in the recruitment of Nick Mariman as the new head of HR at Blistex. Nat Schiffer and Carrie Longmire led the assignment. “It is an incredible honor to partner with Blistex — a respected, multi-generational organization with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity,” said Mr. Schiffer. “Leading the head of HR search for such an enduring brand was a privilege, and we are proud to have helped shape the next chapter of its people leadership.”

“We appreciated the deep talent pool The Christopher Group was able to tap into and the thorough vetting process that brought valuable insights into each candidate,” said Justin Arch, CEO of Blistex. “The slate presented was strong across the board, and the process was both efficient and well-managed. We’re thrilled with the outcome and grateful for TCG’s partnership in securing our new head of HR.”

Mr. Mariman brings decades of strategic HR leadership to this globally recognized brand. With deep expertise in talent management, organizational effectiveness, and navigating complex, multi-state and international environments, he is known for his calm, solutions-oriented approach and ability to align people strategy with business outcomes. His career includes senior HR roles at Newell Brands, Unilever, Alberto Culver, and Amsted Industries, where he led initiatives in employee relations, workforce planning, HR operations, and cultural transformation.

As the head of HR at Blistex, reporting to the CEO, Mr. Mariman will drive HR strategies that fuel business growth and a people-first culture. Overseeing talent, employee relations, comp and benefits, and well-being, he will ensure Blistex remains a place where employees thrive. In Mr. Mariman’s first year, he will focus on seamlessly transitioning into the role, building trust, and ensuring HR continuity. He will be a visible and approachable champion of Blistex’s culture while optimizing compensation and benefits, managing self-funded plans and profit-sharing. Strengthening employee relations and reinforcing union-avoidance strategies will be key priorities of Mr. Mariman’s role as Head of HR, along with refining HR policies, and advancing leadership development.

Blistex is a global leader in lip and skincare, known for over 75 years of innovation, quality, and care. Founded in 1947, this family-owned company has built a diverse portfolio of trusted healthcare brands, including Tucks, Odor-Eaters, and Stridex, through strategic acquisitions and global expansion.

Founded in 1998, The Christopher Group has expanded its offerings beyond traditional executive search to deliver agile HR business solutions, including executive search, interim HR leaders, fractional CHROs, and HR advisory & consulting. The firm serves large corporations, middle-market companies, private equity firms, family-owned enterprises, and closely-held businesses, providing comprehensive solutions to their human capital challenges.

TCG boasts a team of seasoned HR executives with backgrounds from companies, including Pepsi, GE, Merrill Lynch, Novartis, Dell, Microsoft, and Citibank. The firm’s leadership team, who acquired the firm in April 2023, is comprised of managing partners Mr. Schiffer, Pam Noble, Ayla Maloney, and Tobin Anselmi.

Mr. Schiffer, CEO of the firm, specializes in all levels of HR search but frequently leads the firm’s most senior-level searches including CHRO, VP, and other levels. He has recently completed searches across multiple industries and HR verticals for organizations including Phillips 66, Lamb Weston, Parker Hannifin, Air Products, Altria, SC Johnson, Cal State Fullerton, and Acorn start-ups.

Ms. Longmire, recruiting director, is a seasoned human resources professional with over 15 years of experience in all aspects of HR. Her understanding of the HR function allows her to identify and connect organizations with HR professionals whose skills, experience, expertise and values align, in order to drive success and support the overall mission of the organization.

Adapt Community Network Search

The Christopher Group recently assisted in the recruitment of Louie Shapiro as the new senior vice president of HR for Adapt Community Network in New York City. “Louie Shapiro’s extensive experience in human capital management and passion for fostering inclusive, high-performing teams make him an exceptional addition to Adapt Community Network,” said Ms. Noble. “His strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving HR initiatives that support the organization’s mission and the dedicated individuals it serves. We are proud to have partnered on this important search and look forward to seeing the impact Louie will make.”

“I’m truly thankful to TCG for introducing me to an opportunity I wouldn’t have found on my own,” said Mr. Shapiro. “From day one, they understood my desire to take the next step in my career with work that’s purposeful and aligned with a greater good. Thanks to their network, guidance, and encouragement, I was able to find a role that is not only challenging and exciting, but deeply fulfilling.”

