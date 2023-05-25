The Lapham Group Completes Search for Ascot

May 25, 2023 – The Lapham Group has recruited Mark Totolos to the newly created role of senior vice president, captive solutions, Ascot U.S. He will be a part of the portfolio solutions group, reporting into Tony Lyons, head of portfolio solutions, and be responsible for setting and communicating the vision, value proposition, and long-term business strategy for the organization’s new captive solutions portfolio.

“With Mark’s deep experience and extensive knowledge in the captive marketplace, I am confident that we will be well-positioned to capitalize on strategic captive opportunities, expanding our portfolio to best serve our clients both now and in the future,” said Matt Kramer, CEO of Ascot U.S.

Mr. Totolos joins Ascot with more than 15 years of experience in the specialty insurance industry, most recently working at Skyward Specialty Insurance Co., where he served as senior vice president, head of captives and programs. While at Skyward, he was responsible for managing the captive and program divisions, ensuring profitable growth and providing specialty solutions for their trading partners. Previously, Mr. Totolos spent time at AIX Group (a subsidiary of Hanover Insurance Group) and Harleysville Insurance Co./Nationwide in roles of increasing responsibility in the underwriting and captive space.

“As companies continue to seek alternative risk transfer with increasing frequency, Ascot is committed to responding to the dynamic market by offering clients new capabilities that meet their evolving needs,” said Mr. Totolos. “In this role, I look forward to developing Ascot’s captive business to both drive growth and profitability, and to provide creative solutions to address our clients’ risk management challenges.”

Ascot Group is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance group with a record of underwriting excellence and superior claims service. Founded in 2001, Ascot provides a broad range of property and casualty products to customers worldwide through its Lloyd’s and Bermuda market platforms. Ascot Group is owned by CPP Investments, a global investment management organization.

Trusted Recruiters

The Lapham Group is a boutique executive search firm headquartered in New York City. For over two decades the firm has conducted senior-level search engagements in insurance and diversified financial services, including private equity, venture capital, and asset management. Searches include board directorships, president/CEO/general management, risk management, finance and investment, marketing/sales, and information technology engagements conducted across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

In addition, The Lapham Group has developed strong working relationships with its clients in the implementation of strategic initiatives and new business ventures to include numerous search assignments for start-ups and turnaround opportunities.

Craig Lapham has served as CEO since 1997. Under his leadership, the firm has conducted senior executive search engagements for multiple Fortune 100 insurance clients and smaller emerging insurance/financial services firms across both P&C and life insurance. He previously served, from 1992 to 1997, as an attorney with global insurer American International Group within the corporation’s U.S. property and casualty business.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media