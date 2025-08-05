The AI Adoption Curve in Executive Search

AI is no longer a distant concept for executive search firms—it’s a fast-evolving tool reshaping how leaders find leaders. In a recent Hunt Scanlon Media webinar, top consultants from NU Advisory Partners, Bespoke Partners, and Accelent offered a candid look at how AI is transforming their workflows, from candidate research to strategic decision-making. Their discussion revealed not only the momentum of adoption, but also the cultural and ethical guardrails necessary to harness AI responsibly in a relationship-driven industry.

August 5, 2025 – Executive search firms are moving rapidly along the AI adoption curve, integrating artificial intelligence into their workflows not as a novelty, but as a strategic advantage. Leaders from NU Advisory Partners, Bespoke Partners, and Accelent recently shared with Hunt Scanlon Media how AI is transforming research, accelerating search processes, and redefining candidate engagement—while also highlighting its current limitations. From building a culture of experimentation to safeguarding ethics and human connection, the discussion offered a nuanced view of how AI is reshaping the future of executive search.

During a recent webinar, hosted by HelloSky, a talent intelligence platform purpose-built for the executive search industry, search consultants discussed their progress along the AI adoption curve—from early experimentation to fully integrated AI-powered workflows. Jared Cohen, COO of NU Advisory Partners, shared that his firm was founded with the goal of leveraging technology and AI as core differentiators. Their tech stack includes both off-the-shelf and customized tools, with ongoing experiments using APIs like OpenAI to solve complex search problems. “We try to test everything we can to see what’s going to work best,” Mr. Cohen said.

Adam Boone, CMO at Bespoke Partners, described how their firm built the proprietary Executive Index, which catalogs 700,000 software executives across the U.S. and serves as the starting point for every search. Mr. Boone emphasized how AI has been embedded in their operations for more than four years and plays a key role in creating efficiency, structure, and precision in candidate identification. “We’ve been using [AI] for around four years… It’s central to all of our searches,” he said.

In contrast, John Boehmer, founder of boutique search firm Accelent, brought a dose of caution—pointing out that while AI enhances what we can know about candidates, there’s still a lack of “how data” in executive profiling. “That is, while we can track what a person did (e.g., revenue milestones), we lack insight into how they accomplished it,” said Mr. Boehmer. “This creates a ceiling for AI-driven assessment, underscoring the continued importance of human analysis.”

Building a Culture of AI Adoption in Search Firms

Even the most powerful technologies fail without the cultural readiness to adopt them. The panel emphasized that integrating AI into executive search isn’t just a tech challenge—it’s a people challenge. The most significant barriers to adoption are behavioral: entrenched habits, fear of obsolescence, and the discomfort of learning new systems. To counteract this, firms are investing in education and creating cultures that reward curiosity and experimentation.

Mr. Boone highlighted Bespoke’s Silicon Valley-inspired culture, where team members are encouraged to test new tools and fail forward. No one is penalized for trying and failing—only for not trying at all. Mr. Cohen explained how his firm builds AI into day-to-day operations, talking about it in meetings, assigning team champions, and embedding behavioral “triggers” that prompt use of AI in specific parts of the workflow.

Rather than dangling incentives, Mr. Cohen emphasized intrinsic motivation: “This makes you better at your job. The ultimate incentive is education. It’s helping people understand the value of AI for them—it’s not a threat.” Mr. Boehmer echoed this, noting his team’s natural curiosity and eagerness to explore tools, especially given the abundance of free and low-cost AI training now available. All panelists agreed that long-term adoption requires more than tools—it demands belief in the value they create. “We empower people to experiment,” said Mr. Boone. “They never get penalized if they fail.”

Where AI Delivers the Most Value

Where does AI move the needle the most in executive search? The answer, according to all three panelists, is in research. The labor-intensive process of mapping candidate landscapes, analyzing metadata, and sifting through resumes has historically consumed hours—sometimes days—of recruiter time. AI is now compressing this work dramatically.

Mr. Boehmer credited HelloSky’s platform for enabling nuanced searches that go far beyond LinkedIn’s capabilities, incorporating financial benchmarks, revenue exposure, capital experience, and more. “Research has been by far the most impacted… It has cut our time in less than half,” he said.

Mr. Cohen described how AI tools automate repetitive data entry and streamline workflows, freeing up recruiters to engage in higher-value strategic work. He also noted that even small innovations—such as automating data transfer between platforms—produce compounding time savings. “AI can be your thought partner,” Mr. Cohen said. “It helps you do more in less time and prepare higher quality pitches.”

Mr. Boone introduced Bespoke’s latest innovation: Calibrator, a dynamic AI-driven scorecarding tool. It lets clients flex on key parameters (e.g., geography, sector experience, role level) in real time, revealing how their target candidate pool changes. This feature helps recalibrate expectations and expand the talent universe with AI-enabled nudges into adjacent sectors. The result is faster searches and more confident decision-making. “Calibrator allows us to flex scorecards live and broaden our candidate pool,” he said.

Keeping People at the Center of Search

While AI can automate many aspects of executive search, there is consensus that it must not replace human judgment. The panelists stressed that AI should remain a co-pilot—an assistant that frees up time but never leads the decision-making.

Mr. Boone shared how his firm empowers researchers with AI tools to sort data and identify adjacencies, but emphasized that cultural fit, leadership traits, and team chemistry cannot be delegated to algorithms. “Let AI do the heavy data lifting—and let humans human,” he said.

Mr. Cohen added that AI often “hallucinates” or provides misleading answers, making it risky to rely on for final assessments. Instead, his team uses AI to augment—never supplant—human understanding. “Don’t let it do the really important stuff, it will just get things wrong,” he said.

Mr. Boehmer echoed these sentiments, warning against overpromising AI’s capabilities. He noted the absence of “how” data—insight into how executives achieve outcomes—as a fundamental blind spot in AI models.

All panelists expressed concern about depersonalized AI-generated outreach, automated interviews, and the broader erosion of trust. At the executive level, relationships and human connection remain irreplaceable. The lasting message: AI can supercharge process, but people close deals.

Bias, Ethics & AI: Guardrails for the Next Generation of Search Tools

With AI’s growing role in talent acquisition, ethical usage and bias mitigation are now business imperatives. The panelists addressed how they build safeguards into their AI-enabled systems, especially around data privacy and candidate fairness.

Mr. Boone explained that Bespoke enforces a strict policy: no client-proprietary data may be input into any AI model. This “bright line” ensures client confidentiality and reinforces trust. “We set a bright line—no client proprietary data will be input into any AI system,” he said.

The conversation also explored how AI can help reduce bias—when used correctly. Mr. Boone described how their Executive Index uses nudges to broaden talent pools by identifying step-up candidates and transferable skills from adjacent industries. This can uncover overlooked talent and challenge traditional norms.

Mr. Cohen emphasized the need to carefully vet AI vendors and audit settings to prevent unintended training on sensitive data. “In the long run AI is going to be a force for good that actually reduces bias,” he said.

Panelists agreed that bias is a function of inputs—meaning the model is only as fair as the data it’s trained on. With responsible implementation, AI can open doors rather than reinforce past hiring patterns. Education, transparency, and clear governance structures were cited as key pillars of ethical AI in search.

Human Connection in an AI-First World

Looking ahead, panelists reflected on where AI could take executive search in the next five to ten years. While there was openness to future advancements, there was also clear skepticism about full automation. Mr. Boone expressed concern over AI-driven interviews, especially for senior-level candidates, citing risks of dehumanization and poor experience. Mr. Cohen noted that AI-generated outreach is already creating distrust—if candidates feel messages weren’t authored by a person, they’re less likely to engage.

Instead, the panel imagined a future where AI continues to handle low-value tasks—data cleaning, sourcing, scorecarding—while humans focus on high-touch interactions and strategic decisions. Mr. Boehmer emphasized that societal shifts would be required to normalize things like behavioral data tracking or executive assessment at scale. Until then, the industry will rely on hybrid systems with humans at the helm.

A humorous but insightful prediction from Mr. Cohen: in a future of AI overload, humans may need to sign their emails on the blockchain to prove they were written by a person. The overarching takeaway? The firms that succeed will be those who harness AI’s power while doubling down on human connection.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media