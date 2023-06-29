Talentor Adds New Member Firm in Bosnia and Herzegovina

June 29, 2023 – Executive search consultants are seeing an increase in hiring mandates from around the world. To meet demand, they continue to develop new practices, hire new recruiters, and open new locations. Global recruiting consortiums, meanwhile, are taking advantage of a resurgence in certain geographic areas. Executive search consortium Talentor International recently expanded its presence in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina with the addition of Popcorn Recruiters as a new member firm. Benjamin Kadic is the founder and CEO of the firm.

Popcorn Recruiters supports a diverse portfolio of international and local companies, from start-ups to global corporations. They specialize in IT recruitment, but also fill business roles (accounting, administration, HR, customer support, etc.).

“Considering our European presence and the experience we have gained, we have come to realize that joining an international network such as Talentor is a logical progression for us,” said Mr. Kadic. “It allows us to showcase the potential of our region and provide support to international companies seeking to explore this market as their next resourcing location. Overall, joining the Talentor network can provide numerous benefits for executive search and talent management professionals, including access to a global network, exchange of knowledge and best practices, brand recognition, greater efficiency, and a shared values and culture.”

“Being part of a global network like Talentor can increase brand recognition and credibility for members, as they can leverage the reputation of the network to attract clients and candidates,” said Mr. Kadic. “The Talentor network provides members with a range of tools and resources that can help streamline their operations and improve efficiency, including access to shared databases and technology platforms. Lastly, Talentor members share a common set of values and cultures, which can help build strong relationships and trust among members and foster a sense of belonging to a community of like-minded professionals.”

Bosnia and Herzegovina

“Bosnia and Herzegovina, like any country, has its own unique cultural norms, rich diverse cultural heritage, and practices that may be different from those of other countries,” Mr. Kadic said. “As a result, visitors or outsiders may encounter cultural misunderstandings or differences that can be challenging to navigate. Despite its proximity to European cultural and business centers, our region maintains traditional values and places great importance on family, hospitality and religious customs, which may come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with our history, including both Westerners and Easterners who may not be accustomed to our European mindset.”

Founded in 2003, Talentor’s client base spans a range of sectors including digital, IT, medtech, fintech, financial services, and consumer goods. The organization focuses on executive search on an international level, leveraging the local know-how of its partners.

New Member Firm

Talentor recently added Carrington Associates in Australia. Led by managing partner Sachin Khisti, Carrington Associates recruits senior leaders for technology, operations, and senior executives roles. The firm’s clients are large commercial businesses that are mostly in the branches of IT services, telecommunication, manufacturing, and financial services.

Carrington Associates offers a six-month guarantee period for senior placements. When discussing why Mr. Khisti decided to join the Talentor network, he said: “I want to develop and grow my recruitment, especially in the field of senior executive search, and the Talentor network was recommended to me by a partner from India.”

“My interactions with the Talentor team are very positive and I feel the network will add value to my business,” said Mr. Khisti. “It’s a great way to get an insight into local perspectives on a global map. The world is flat and nothing is more valuable than learning, sharing, and mentoring aspects in a global setting in today’s time. Money can’t buy that.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media