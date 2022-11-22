Solomon Page Expands Clinical Resource Network

November 22, 2022 – Executive search firm Solomon Page has announced the national expansion of Clinical Resource Network (CRN) with the addition of Josh Greenthal as senior vice president, national accounts. “This growth represents a new stage of our evolution,” said Aly Schlosser, who co-founded CRN in 2002. “We are thrilled to welcome Josh to our team and are confident he will make a measurable impact on our clients’ businesses. We believe his strong knowledge and experience will make a critical difference in our ability to provide increased support to our clients and ignite exponential growth.”

Launched as a division of Solomon Page in 2002, CRN supports customized staffing solutions for a range of clients—from biotechs and CROs to pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

Mr. Greenthal is tasked with building out a team of skilled recruiters. In conjunction with creating and overseeing this team of seasoned professionals, he will also be focused on largescale MSP and CRO partnerships, acting as a preferred supplier in national programs.

Mr. Greenthal has over 10 years of experience in the recruiting industry. Covering various regions and specializing in a variety of business sectors, he has expertise in both recruiting and business development functions. Previously, Mr. Greenthal was a recruiting manager with Kelly. Before that, he spent time as a recruiter with Modis and Pionear Recruiting.

Over the past 20 years, CRN has established a network of clients and candidates from the East Coast to the West Coast. The team consists of clinical research staffing professionals averaging more than five years of experience, many of which have been with the team since its founding. “The team upholds a benchmark of excellence in clinical staffing and looks forward to working with Josh as well as his team of recruiters,” Solomon Page said.

“As the industry evolves to a globalized view of its clinical studies, we are positioned to respond to our current and prospective clients’ needs to accomplish their strategic objectives,” said David Iannucci, managing director of CRN. “Understanding the talent landscape of every market we support is crucial to success. This new national reach provides the bandwidth to expand our relationships and we foresee CRN continuing to grow as opportunities arise.”

“I am beyond excited to begin this new journey with such a distinguished, supportive, knowledgeable, and motivated team,” said Mr. Greenthal. “I am eager to innovate a national accounts division and aspire to be a preferred resource for our customers and a force within various programs, ensuring strong, effective partnerships. CRN is a renowned, established, and successful brand within the staffing industry, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue to build on their continued success and growth.”

Within the company’s vast network of subject-matter experts across a variety of industries, CRN provides staffing solutions for clients by connecting skilled clinical, biometrics, and niche professionals with leading organizations including biotechs, CROs, pharmaceuticals, and medical device companies. CRN is focused on forming long-term relationships with clients, candidates, and contacts. The established relationships between candidates ensure consistency when placing individuals in contract, project staffing, and direct-hire roles.

Founded in 1990, Solomon Page is a specialty niche provider of recruitment and executive search solutions across a wide array of functions and industries. Lloyd Solomon and Scott Page are the firm’s co-founders and managing directors.

Recent Addition

The accounting and finance division of Solomon Page recently expanded with the addition of Sheryl Kaplan as VP of accounting staffing. Within her role, Ms. Kaplan will focus on growing the firm’s footprint nationwide by offering clients temporary staffing solutions. Prior to Solomon Page, she has nearly 10 years of experience in the recruitment industry. Focusing specifically on the accounting and finance function for most of her career, with experience in technology management as well, Ms. Kaplan has supported well-known brands both in a recruitment and business development capacity.

Solomon Page also hired Nicole Guilfoyle and Jennifer Jenkins in Austin, TX. Ms. Guilfoyle has been named vice president of search and reports to managing director Tim Calley. Ms. Jenkins has been named vice president of accounting and finance temp and will report to managing director Gregg Gavioli. Ms. Guilfoyle is focusing on expanding the firm’s presence in this new market with the help of vice president Terri Van Vliet, search manager Kelly West, and senior staffing manager Alexandria Simmsgeiger.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media