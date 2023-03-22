Slone Partners Recruits CEO for ONI

March 22, 2023 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has recruited Paul Scagnetti as CEO of biotechnology company ONI. He succeeds founding CEO Bo Jing, who will remain with ONI as a key contributor in product development to help inspire ONI’s next innovations. “Paul Scagnetti is a tremendously experienced, driven, passionate business leader and visionary with both the strategic and tactical skill-sets needed to direct an important new chapter at ONI,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. “He joins the company at a time when its breakthroughs in the development of microscopy in the life sciences are forming the foundation of its future growth, so he will make a tremendous addition to the ONI leadership team.”

“Paul’s experience in building businesses, in particular in the microscopy arena, will help drive ONI’s mission to truly democratize super-resolution imaging. We are pleased to have him on board and look forward to seeing him realize the potential of this company,” said Patrick Finn, chairman of the board at ONI.

Mr. Scagnetti brings to ONI more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences and technology markets and comes with a track record of success for both large and small companies. He previously served as vice president of corporate and business development at Illumina, where he led M&A, partnerships, and licensing. His prior experience spans international leadership roles where his responsibilities ranged from general management, new business development, and strategic planning at companies such as FEI and Intel.

In his new position, Mr. Scagnetti will be responsible for driving the ONI’s future growth and expanding its reach to new customers and markets. He will also build on the company’s vision to enable better science by delivering accessible and innovative new technologies to scientists around the world.

“This is a great time to be joining ON,” said Mr. Scagnetti. “The Nanoimager that the ONI team has developed is a breakthrough in expanding the use of microscopy in life sciences. It’s going to be increasingly important for researchers who want to connect multi-omic analysis to a wide range of biological phenomena that can only be seen with super resolution microscopes. The microscopy and data analysis platforms will form a strong basis for us to grow the company and add tremendous value to life scientists.”

ONI’s mission is to accelerate scientific discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to visualize, understand, and share the microscopic details of life. ONI’s first product, the Nanoimager, is a desktop, super-resolution, single-molecule imaging platform capable of visualizing and tracking individual molecules in complex systems such as nanoparticles, living cells, and tissue with 20 nm resolution.

Life Sciences Recruiters

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management, and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology, and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

In 2000, Adam Slone founded Slone Partners and acted as CEO from 2000 to 2016. He remains chairman today. His industry knowledge and extensive contacts have enabled Slone Partners to place thousands of executives and industry professionals. Today, Mr. Slone remains engaged with Slone Partners, with a specific focus in strategy, finance, M&A advisement, and business development in Boston and California.

Ms. Loveless has nearly 20 years of healthcare industry and executive search experience to Slone Partners. She joined the firm in 2007, became COO in 2014 and CEO in 2016. At Slone Partners, Ms. Loveless acts as the leader of the organization as well as the head of the executive search team. Her involvement with clients and candidates enables her to understand the key motivations of each. As CEO, Ms. Loveless’ focus extends to cultivating new business partnerships and expanding relationships with existing clients. Through her leadership, life sciences and biotechnology have emerged as the primary client base for Slone Partners.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media