SGA Talent Opens Office in Saratoga Springs

May 24, 2022 – Amsterdam, NY-headquartered executive search firm SGA Talent has expanded with the addition of a new office in Saratoga Springs, NY. “We are proud to announce that due to our remarkable growth, we are adding a Saratoga location,” said Sheila Greco, founder and CEO of SGA Talent. “Part of our growth to Saratoga is to attract top talent to join our team as we continue to offer outstanding recruiting solutions to our partners.”

Ms. Greco began her career in New York City and Greenwich, Conn. with Goodrich & Sherwood before founding SGA Talent in 1989. She has since been sought by Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, and emerging growth companies for her ability to recruit top senior talent. With over 30 years of industry experience, Ms. Greco is a member of the National Association of Executive Females, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), SCIP (Society of Competitive Intelligence Professionals), Women in Technology International, and a frequent speaker and contributor on the issues of human resources, recruiting, and talent management. She is also a board member for the Christian Brother’s Academy in Albany.

SGA Talent is a 100 percent women-owned company that utilizes a research-first strategy to secure senior hires in the professional services, hospitality, financial services, insurance, healthcare/pharmaceutical, manufacturing, utilities, and aerospace and defense industries. Some of SGA’s clients include McKinsey & Company, Northrop Grumman, PayPal, New York Life, Compass Group, and a Big 4 consulting firm.

“I would like to thank our amazing team and loyal partners who together have fueled continued growth, making a move to this new location necessary,” said Ms. Greco.

Recruitment Research and Recruiting Solutions

SGA Talent offers “recruiting on-demand express” and “research on-demand express” solutions provide hiring managers, human resources professionals, and talent acquisition leaders with additional options beyond traditional recruiting services. SGA Talent’s recruiting on-demand express delivers a high-quality targeted talent candidate pipeline in three days. This service utilizes SGA Talent’s propriety recruitment methodology and offers the answer to time-constraint recruiting activities. “This service is often used when an internal recruiting team is overextended and needs results quickly,” the firm said. “It is designed for mid-level to junior-level candidates; it is not designed for executive search level candidates.”

SGA Talent Names Senior Management Team and New President

Sheila Greco, founder of SGA Talent, has announced several new additions to the firm’s senior management team as it successfully concludes a transformation process. “I am extremely pleased to make this announcement, and I’m confident that the new management team has the talent, experience, and expertise not only to deal effectively with the complex challenges we face today, but also to build a successful future for the company,” she said.

Joseph Morse has been appointed president. After over 24 years with the firm, Mr. Morse has both the experience and vision needed to transform SGA Talent into a high-performing, industry-leading, full-service recruiting company, said Ms. Greco. “As a leader and active participant in the day-to day operations of the company,” she said. “I expect Joe to make an easy transition into this new role.”

SGA Talent research on-demand express delivers a high-quality targeted talent pool of names ready to be called, e-mailed and in-mailed. “This service utilizes SGA Talent’s propriety recruitment research methodology and offers the answer to time constraint recruiting activities,” the firm said. “This service is often used when an internal sourcing team is over-extended and needs results quickly.”

