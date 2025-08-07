SearchWide Global Tapped to Find New Leader for Cody Yellowstone

August 7, 2025 – The Park County Travel Council (Cody Yellowstone) has retained executive recruitment firm SearchWide Global to lead in its search for a new executive director. Nicole Newman, global head of destinations, led the assignment.

The Park County Travel Council (PCTC) executive director coordinates and oversees the administration of Park County’s four percent lodging tax. They are responsible for ensuring that PCTC operations adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Wyoming Lodging Tax Manual, the Park County, Wyoming Joint Powers Agreement, and the PCTC Bylaws. The director is also charged with developing and executing a comprehensive sales, marketing, and public relations strategy to inspire overnight leisure travel from key regional, national, and international markets.

In addition, the executive director is expected to maximize countywide economic impact by delivering innovative and effective marketing and partnership programs. This includes building on the momentum of local and statewide industry support and engagement, while strategically focusing on gap areas, shoulder seasons, and winter visitation.

The ideal candidate will bring demonstrated leadership experience within the destination marketing organization sector, preferably with a background that blends local, regional, and national tourism exposure. Those applying should have a strong understanding of marketing in the digital age is essential, including experience in digital campaigns and content strategy. They must have experience working in or with small-town communities is important, along with a working knowledge of the Mountain West, particularly Wyoming. Candidates must have familiarity with group travel segments such as motor coach, group tours, meetings/conventions, and leisure travel is highly valued, as is a demonstrated ability to manage budgets responsibly in a fiscally conscious environment.

Key Characteristics

The Park County Travel Council is seeking a dynamic and authentic leader who embodies the following qualities:

A skilled communicator and listener Innovative and forward-thinking.

Passionate about the power of tourism to strengthen communities.

This leader must be both strategic and approachable, able to foster trust and credibility across a wide range of audiences Collaborative and team-oriented.

Visible and actively engaged in the community.

A people-oriented leader with a strong likability factor; someone who connects naturally and positively with others.

An inspiring and inclusive community builder Transparent, humble, and high in integrity Politically astute and able to navigate diverse stakeholder perspectives.

A skilled communicator and listener.

Innovative and forward-thinking.

Passionate about the power of tourism to strengthen communities.

This leader must be both strategic and approachable, able to foster trust and credibility across a wide range of audiences.

The Park County Travel Council is a Joint Powers Board composed of ten volunteer members representing various communities across the region. It is dedicated to obtaining national and international recognition for Park County, Wyoming, and promoting it as a year-round destination filled with opportunity, adventure, and natural beauty. By showcasing the unique offerings of Cody Yellowstone—which includes the communities of Cody, Powell, Meeteetse, East Yellowstone Valley, and nearby Yellowstone National Park—the Council works to realize the area’s full tourism potential.

Related: SearchWide Global Seeking New Leader for Experience Olympia & Beyond

SearchWide Global, based in St. Paul, MN, is a full-service executive recruitment firm primarily for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management, and experiential marketing industries. The firm specializes in C-level and director-level executive searches for companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 corporations to mid-sized public and private companies and associations.

SearchWide Global Recruits CEO for Explore St. Louis

SearchWide Global has assisted in the recruitment of Brad Dean as the new president and CEO of Explore St. Louis. Executive vice president Mark Gnatovic led the assignment. “Brad Dean is a highly respected leader in destination marketing with a proven record of driving growth and innovation,” said Mike Gamble, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Searchwide Global. “His expertise positions him well to advance Explore St. Louis’ mission and future goals.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Explore St. Louis,” said Steve O’Loughlin, chairman of the board of commission. “Brad’s impressive track record of success in destination marketing and his deep understanding of the tourism and convention industry make him the ideal leader to take Explore St. Louis to the next level. His experience will be invaluable as we continue to promote our city, attract new visitors, and drive economic growth.”

Ms. Newman works in all sectors of the hospitality and travel industry. Her experience in group sales, catering, and event planning, according to clients, gives her a unique perspective on executive level recruitment.

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection Search

SearchWide also recently assisted in the recruitment of Alicia M. Quinn as president and CEO of Finger Lakes Visitors Connection (FLVC). She succeeded Valerie Knoblauch, who is retiring after 40 years of leadership and service to the region. “We are thrilled to welcome Alicia Quinn to Finger Lakes Visitors Connection and Ontario County,” said FLVC board chair, David Hutchings. “Alicia has an impressive background in destination marketing in regions similar to ours. Her industry expertise will help elevate the Finger Lakes experience as we continue to share our story and the beauty of our destination to attract new visitors and drive economic growth in our community.”

Ms. Quinn comes to FLVC from her most recent role as the first deputy executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism. In this position, she led efforts to re-strategize and re-envision New Jersey’s story and voice—both domestically and globally—crafting a unified brand and message that elevated the Garden State’s diverse tourism assets, including an emphasis on agritourism, history, and recreation.

Related: SearchWide Global Assists Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky in CEO Search

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media