KKR Invests in ghSMART

August 7, 2025 – ghSMART, a global leadership advisory firm, and private equity powerhouse KKR announced that funds managed by KKR will acquire a significant minority stake in ghSMART. ghSMART partners with CEOs, boards, and investors to develop effective executive teams and support high-stakes leadership decisions. ghSMART’s founder, partners, and employees will retain majority ownership in the business and the current management team, led by CEO Jeff McLean, will continue to lead the company in their current roles. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“About a year ago, ghSMART began a thoughtful search to identify the right value-added investor,” said Geoff Smart, ghSMART’s founder and chairman. “This not only aligns with our strategic vision but also reinforces our commitment to being a culture-first employee-owned firm. With KKR’s support, we are well-positioned to invest intelligently to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

This investment marks a pivotal moment as ghSMART celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Founded in 1995 by Dr. Smart, the company pioneered the leadership advisory industry and serves many top organizations across Fortune 500 companies, asset management firms, private equity investors, and non-profits. ghSMART has completed nearly 30,000 leadership assessments and more than 5,000 C-suite advisory engagements to-date with a 98 percent client satisfaction rate. KKR will support ghSMART’s growth by helping to expand the company’s client base and further develop its digital product offerings.

“This investment is truly a full-circle moment for the firm,” said Mr. McLean. “Thirty years ago, KKR generously provided data to Geoff for his PhD dissertation on management assessment in private equity, which facilitated the founding of ghSMART. With KKR’s backing, we aim to expand our services to assist even more organizations in unlocking value through strategic leadership hiring and high-stakes decision-making.”

KKR sees opportunity in ghSMART’s high-impact model. It also plans to further invest in the company’s digital product offerings and AI platform which could be a gamechanger in the leadership assessment space.

Creating Value for Stakeholders

“At KKR, we have long recognized that talent is the foundation upon which companies create value for their stakeholders,” said Chris Harrington, partner at KKR. “The company stood out to us due to its incredibly high customer satisfaction, proving that ghSMART is synonymous with leadership excellence. We look forward to helping the company build upon its success and reputation to deliver even greater impact for clients in the years ahead.”

That alignment underscores why leadership science is increasingly being viewed as a long-term value lever – not just a tactical support function. For ghSMART, the partnership with KKR will help expand digital offerings, grow its client base, and broaden its employee ownership program – part of a wider trend across KKR portfolio companies that emphasizes culture, performance, and equity alignment.

“This deal is validation that leadership advisory is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity,” said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures. “KKR’s investment reflects a broader shift: firms are realizing that leadership due diligence and C-suite strategy are fundamental to driving transformation and unlocking value.”

As more private equity firms reevaluate how they build and assess leadership at scale, this transaction highlights a clear trend: “Leadership isn’t just part of the equation – it is becoming the fundamental driver,” said Mr. Scanlon.

