Egon Zehnder Acquires The Prince Houston Group

In a notable summertime deal, Egon Zehnder has acquired The Prince Houston Group, a leading New York-based asset & wealth management recruiting boutique known for delivering top leaders to family offices, hedge funds, endowments & foundations, and insurance organizations. Let’s take a closer look!

July 23, 2025 – Egon Zehnder, the premier global leadership advisory and executive search firm, has acquired The Prince Houston Group, a leading boutique executive search firm based in New York with a strong focus on asset and wealth management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., served as an advisor to Egon Zehnder on the transaction. The integration of The Prince Houston Group into Egon Zehnder takes immediate effect, ensuring a seamless transition for clients and teams. “This acquisition is part of our strategy to grow organically as well as through carefully selected expansion opportunities that align with our values and long-term vision,” said Michael Ensser, the global executive chair of Egon Zehnder. “The Prince Houston Group’s depth of expertise in asset and wealth management and its bespoke approach will bolster our financial services practice in the U.S. and around the world,” he added.

The Prince Houston Group serves a broad spectrum of outstanding clients across asset and wealth management, family offices, endowments and foundations, hedge funds, private equity funds, and insurance organizations. The firm’s search mandates range from chief executive officers and chief investment officers to all levels of investment, distribution and corporate talent.

With a bespoke, high-integrity approach, their expertise will strengthen Egon Zehnder’s presence in the U.S. financial services sector.

A Perfect Fit

Through this transaction, Egon Zehnder welcomes a highly specialized team with deep sector knowledge and strong client relationships, while The Prince Houston Group joins a global platform of 600 consultants across 67 offices in 36 countries that offers broader reach and impact as well as leadership advisory services.

“Search begins with the excellence of our consultants and a collective, global mindset,” said German Herrera, managing partner of Egon Zehnder U.S. “The Prince Houston Group embodies both. We look forward to welcoming The Prince Houston Group team to Egon Zehnder and to the great things we can achieve for our clients and partners together.”

“My team and I are thrilled to join Egon Zehnder, a firm I have long admired,” said Marylin Prince, founder and managing partner of The Prince Houston Group. “This partnership enables us to expand our reach globally and we are aligned philosophically in how we serve clients. In every respect, this is a perfect fit. We look forward to combining our strengths to better support our clients in the financial services space.”

Tailored Talent Strategies

“The Prince Houston Group brings decades of deep relationships and a proven track record of advising hedge funds, family offices and institutional investors,” said Mr. Herrera. “Their boutique focus complements Egon Zehnder’s broad platform, allowing us to deliver even more nuanced insights and tailored talent strategies to clients across the investment landscape.”

Hunt Scanlon Releases 2025 Mid-Year Executive Search M&A Report

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical volatility, M&A activity has remained resilient across the human capital sector. More than half of executive search firm founders polled by Hunt Scanlon are open to exploring a transaction. Strategic buyers and PE sponsors continue targeting specialized, scalable human capital platforms with embedded client relationships and sector-specific expertise. Founders and their management teams therefore are expressing cautious optimism heading into the second half of 2025.

In this inaugural issue, we highlight these trends as well as several notable M&A transactions across the space, including Hunt Scanlon Ventures’ advisory role in Egon Zehnder’s acquisition earlier this month of The Prince Houston Group — a landmark deal in asset and wealth management recruiting. According to Hunt Scanlon, the transaction points to deepening consolidation among search firms . . . and the big bet that global human capital solutions firms are placing on growth in U.S. markets.

Whether you’re evaluating a potential acquisition or sale, preparing for a capital event, or monitoring broader human capital market activity, this report delivers timely intelligence and actionable trends shaping one of the fastest growth segments of professional services. Click here to view the report!

Mr. Herrera noted that this partnership brings together the best of both worlds. “The Prince Houston Group’s high-touch, specialized knowledge of asset management talent and Egon Zehnder’s expansive global network and service offerings, including leadership advisory, board consulting and succession planning,” he said.

“For clients, particularly hedge funds and family offices, this means access to a broader bench of expertise and resources without sacrificing the personalized service and deep market understanding they rely on,” he noted.

Client-First Philosophy

“Egon Zehnder’s strategy isn’t focused on scale for scale’s sake,” Mr. Herrera continued. “We grow selectively through partnerships that add meaningful capabilities and reflect our core values. The Prince Houston Group aligns perfectly with our client-first philosophy and deep sector expertise. A strategic fit for us means cultural alignment, complementary strengths and a shared vision for client impact. This acquisition checks all those boxes and directly supports our growth trajectory in the U.S.,” he said.

Both firms are built on enduring relationships, deep market knowledge and a commitment to client impact over transaction volume, according to Mr. Herrera. “This cultural alignment removes many of the typical integration hurdles,” he added.

“Our teams are already speaking the same language – professionally and philosophically. That shared foundation allows us to combine seamlessly, focus on our clients’ evolving needs and maintain the exceptional service experience they expect,” he said.

“By uniting Egon Zehnder’s leadership advisory expertise with The Prince Houston Group’s boutique asset management insights, we’re uniquely positioned to support clients navigating new industry demands, whether that’s digital transformation, ESG integration or generational leadership transitions,” Mr. Herrera said.

“Our combined firm offers a full-spectrum approach to talent: helping clients find the right leaders today and developing them for tomorrow’s challenges through world-class advisory services,” he noted.

Egon Zehnder currently ranks as a Top 5 global executive search firm, according to Hunt Scanlon Media. With more than 600 consultants across 67 offices spanning 36 countries, Egon Zehnder works with public and private corporations, family-owned enterprises, and non-profit and government agencies to provide board advisory services, CEO and leadership succession planning, executive search and assessment, and leadership development solutions. Since 1964, the firm has been at the forefront of defining top leadership in the face of changing economic conditions as well as major transitions in the executive search field.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media