Rokos Group Seeking CFO for Keck Medicine of USC

August 1, 2025 – Newport Beach, CA-based executive search firm Rokos Group has been retained by Keck Medicine of USC to lead its search for a new CFO. Reporting to the president and CEO of USC Health System, the CFO serves as the senior-most financial leader across the entire health system. This individual is responsible for directing a comprehensive, high-performing financial organization that supports the clinical enterprise while aligning with the academic and research goals of the university.

The CFO serves as a strategic partner and advisor to a broad set of institutional leaders, including the CFOs of the University and Keck School of Medicine, the CEOs of Keck Medical Center, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, USC Arcadia Hospital, and USC Care Medical Group. The role also requires active engagement with the USC and Health System Board of Trustees and governance committees.

Rokos Group is looking for candidates with a bachelor’s and master’s degree required, in Business Administration, Health Administration or Public Health, with a CPA preferred. A minimum 15 years of progressive financial leadership experience, preferably serving as the CFO or other major financial executive. They should have broad and deep repertoire of financial knowledge and skills and an excellent track record of achieving growth in a complex academic medical center environment with financial accountability for greater than $2B in revenue. Experience utilizing advanced financial modeling and data analytics to inform institutional decisions is also desired.

Keck Medicine of USC is a leading academic medical center in Los Angeles, affiliated with the University of Southern California, offering world-class patient care, cutting-edge research, and medical education. It includes Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, and a network of specialty clinics, providing advanced treatments in areas like oncology, neurology, and transplantation. As a top-ranked healthcare system, Keck Medicine is committed to innovation, compassionate care, and training the next generation of medical professionals.

Rokos Group is a retained executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of healthcare executives. With over 30 years of experience, they partner closely with healthcare, life sciences, and non-profit organizations in the Western U.S. to build and augment senior leadership teams. Their innovative approach incorporates video technology to deliver a personalized and efficient search process.

Greg Rokos, managing partner of Rokos Group, brings over 30 years of experience to his clients. He has helped healthcare organizations including hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, non-profits, life sciences companies, health plans, and physician groups recruit executive leaders across all C-Suite roles including CEO, COO, CFO, CNO, CMO, and CHRO. Throughout his career, Mr. Rokos has worked with some of the most respected healthcare organizations including Keck Medicine of USC, UCI Health, Universal Health Services, Huntington Health, Tenet Healthcare, Sansum Clinic, and Dignity Health.

In addition to his executive search work, in 2008 Mr. Rokos founded a pioneering video interview company, GreenJobInterview.com which twice made the Inc. 500 fastest growing private companies in America list working with Fortune 500 clients that included Walmart, PepsiCo, Mayo Clinic, and Home Depot. After growing the business to 30+ employees serving 200+ clients, Mr. Rokos led the firm through its successful acquisition in 2017.

Rokos Group recently assisted in the recruitment of Elise Myers as the chief revenue officer at Keck Medicine of USC. “Please join us in congratulating Chris Allen and the entire team at Keck Medicine of USC on the successful completion of their search for their very first chief revenue officer,” Rokos Group said. “We are thrilled to announce that Elise Myers has stepped into this groundbreaking role. Rokos Group is incredibly honored to have been selected to lead such an important search, and we are proud to support Keck Medicine in shaping the future of healthcare leadership. Congratulations to Elise, Chris, and the entire Keck Medicine team on this remarkable milestone.”

Ms. Myers brings a wealth of experience and vision, and this new position will play a pivotal role in driving revenue strategy and innovation at Keck Medicine. She previously served as vice president of clinical revenue integrity for Renton, WA-based Providence. Her position transferred to R1 RCM in July as part of Providence’s partnership with the revenue cycle management company. At R1 RCM, Ms. Myers served as a vice president, supporting the company’s operating strategy and programs team. She also previously served as vice president of revenue cycle strategy and innovation at Providence.

