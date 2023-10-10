RH Perry & Associates Seeking President for New Mexico Highlands University

October 10, 2023 – RH Perry & Associates has been has been retained by New Mexico Highlands University to lead in its search for its 23rd president. Sam Minner recently retired after nine years with the school. Leading the assignment are senior consultants Sue DeWine and Pam Shockley-Zalabak. The president serves as chief executive officer of the university and reports to the board of regents. The president is expected to effectively execute the university’s strategic plan; commit to excellence in teaching, research, and public service; communicate the university’s mission and goals to a broad constituency; and raise the revenue required for the successful execution of the university’s strategic plan.

RH Perry & Associates is looking for candidates with experience with legislative bodies and an understanding of New Mexico’s legislative appropriation process. They should have prior experience working with NCAA or other significant college athletics. There is a preference for previous experience with unions or strong negotiation skills. Candidates should have administrative experience with regional centers or campuses as well as experience with developing athletic, residential, and auxiliary facilities and fundraising for that purpose.

Candidates should have a preferred terminal degree from a regionally accredited institution. They are required to have a deep understanding and experience in higher education, with prior experience in leadership roles across the full spectrum in higher education with progressive responsibilities.

In addition, those applying with have demonstrated work and collaboration with diverse populations with preference given for experience in a Hispanic Serving Institution or a Native American Serving Institution. They must have experience working with strategic budgeting with state, federal, and enterprise funding streams and the ability to assess resource allocations and distribute fairly and equitability.

New Mexico Highlands University was founded in 1893. It is a public, state-funded, regional comprehensive university. The school is a Hispanic Serving Institution and an aspiring Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, with open admissions and master’s level programs serving more than 68 percent Hispanic, Native American, and African American students.

Proven Higher Education Recruiters

Established in 1974, RH Perry & Associates offers strong credentials and experience in academic executive search, having successfully completed well over 1,000 searches in its history. Serving both two-year and four-year institutions, the firm’s higher education practice consists of senior-level executives with a well-balanced mix of college and university presidential and senior administrative experience and executive search expertise. Headquartered in Ashville, NC, RH Perry’s consultants maintain offices in Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

RH Perry & Associates has placed Scott L. Thomas, dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming, as the next president of Sterling College in Craftsbury Common, VT. Senior consultant Kathy Krendl led the assignment. Dr. Thomas will begin his new role on July 1. Lori Collins-Hall, who has been serving as interim president of the college since late 2021, will return to her role as senior vice president and chief operating officer. Dr. Thomas brings more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, he has devoted his career to advancing programs and policies to expand access to quality college opportunities, ensure student success, and build diverse organizations.

Dr. DeWine has 45 years of experience as a higher education administrator, and fundraiser. She joined RH Perry & Associates in 2015 after more than 40 years in higher education. She has had a successful career in academe with extensive experience as an administrator, fundraiser, and communication consultant. She was a full professor and consultant to industry in a large public institution and provost and president at two small private colleges. Her expertise is academics.

Dr. Shockley-Zalabak joined RH Perry & Associates in 2023 after more than 35 years in higher education. She is chancellor and professor emerita of the University of Colorado Springs and the author of nine books and over 100 other publications and productions. Dr. Shockley-Zalabak is also president of CommuniCon Inc., an organizational and leadership development corporation, with clients in the U.S. and Europe.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media