Renovata & Company Recruits President for Hodess Cleanroom Construction

October 18, 2023 – Global executive search and private equity advisory firm Renovata & Company has recruited Mike DiNapoli as president for Hodess Cleanroom Construction, LLC, a Stellex Capital portfolio company and provider of cleanroom design and build for blue-chip corporations in automotive, aerospace, medtech and semiconductor. “Mike is a seasoned E&C leader with a proven track record of business success and driving growth, and he understands complex technical construction,” said Simon Francis, partner at Renovata & Company. “He is a proven team builder and operator with more than 25 years of construction experience.”

Mr. DiNapoli will report to the company’s founder and chief executive officer Blake Hodess, a subject-matter expert with a high profile in this sector. He takes on P&L responsibility as the general manager for new installations, working closely with the president of services.

Mr. DiNapoli is an accomplished construction professional with a track record of taking on increasing responsibility within a growing and dynamic construction management firm. He has over 25 years of experience including the successful development, management, and leadership of teams at a project, regional, and national level. Prior to joining Hodess, Mr. DiNapoli was vice president and general manager at Suffolk Construction, a well-respected company with $5 billion revenues. In this role, he recently launched a whole new region and grew it to be one of the company’s biggest business units.

Headquartered in Attleboro, MA, Hodess has been building sophisticated cleanrooms for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for 35 years. It has completed 600 cleanroom projects over the past 10 years, with the pace accelerating under PE ownership. Hodess has more than doubled in size over the past two years while maintaining high gross margins. Since Stellex invested a year ago, the company has executed on several successful acquisitions.

Private Equity Search & Advisory Firm

Renovata & Company partners with financial sponsors, their portfolio companies, and public corporations to deliver leaders and investment insights. The search firm’s executive recruiting activities are focused on search assignments covering board-level mandates, which include board directors, CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives, as well as investment professionals and operating partners. The firm provides strategic counsel to clients across the technology, digital, business services, industrial, consumer, and retail sectors.

Renovata & Company has relationships with over 50 of the top 100 private and growth equity firms globally. Its private equity advisory services include diligence support, backable executive introductions, and deal sourcing delivered by its affiliate, L Capital Advisors. The firm also makes equity co-investments alongside its private equity clients through its investment affiliate, L Capital. The search firm is privately held and operates from five offices across two continents: Boston, Hamburg, London, New York, and San Francisco.

Mr. Francis is a partner and co-founder at Renovata & Company. His practice is focused on serving the founders and managing partners of private equity sponsors. With over 25 years’ experience, he has led and completed hundreds of retained search engagements. Today, his assignments are primarily CEO searches for PE-backed portfolio companies, plus adding C-suite executives and board directors supporting “portco” CEOs. Mr. Francis is also one of the firm’s specialists in GP-level portfolio operations and “operating partner” searches.

Recent Search

Renovata & Company has placed Sameer Katiyar as chief financial officer of Cleo, an ecosystem integration software company in Rockford, IL. Partner Jeff Yolen and consultant Judie Norkaitis led the assignment. Before joining Cleo, Mr. Katiyar was CFO at SAI360. Prior to that, he was CFO of Infogix Inc. At both companies, he drove successful growth initiatives leading to exits.

Mr. Katiyar will oversee the company’s global finance, accounting, legal, and corporate IT functions. “Sameer brings more than 20 years of experience in the software and technology sectors to his new role,” says Mr. Yolen. “He has held CFO and other leadership positions overseeing financial planning and analysis, treasury, corporate development, operations, and business transformation in public company and private-equity environments.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; and Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media