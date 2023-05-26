Reffett Associates Wins SEC, Architect of the Capitol Assignments

May 26, 2023 – Seattle, WA-based Reffett Associates continues to land key assignments for high-profile U.S. government entities. Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) renewed its blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for executive search services with the firm after the conclusion of its search for the director of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation (OASB). Then this spring, Reffett Associates was enlisted to find the next Architect of the Capitol for the U.S. Senate Rules Committee, along with the U.S. House Committee on Administration. Marshall Reffett, managing director in Seattle, and Washington D.C., will lead the assignments.

Reffett Associates was initially selected for a blanket purchase agreement last year. There are a total of five option years under the BPA.

The mission of the SEC is to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. The SEC holds primary responsibility for enforcing the federal securities laws and regulating the securities industry, the nation’s stock and options exchanges, and other electronic securities markets in the U.S. In addition to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that created it, the SEC enforces the Securities Act of 1933, the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and other statutes. The SEC’s five main divisions are: corporation finance, trading and markets, investment management, enforcement, and risk and economic analysis.

Serving the Federal Government

OASB is an independent office that was established in 2019 pursuant to the bipartisan SEC Small Business Advocate Act of 2016 to advance the interests of small businesses and their investors at the SEC and in the capital markets, from early-stage startups raising initial capital, to later-stage private companies whose founders and investors are seeking liquidity, all the way to smaller public companies. The office proactively works to identify and address unique challenges faced by minority-owned, women-owned, rural, and natural disaster area small businesses and their investors.

Related: Reffett Associates Places Senior Advisor to Air Force Warfighting Integration Capability

The Architect of the Capitol serves as the steward of the landmark buildings and grounds of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The architect is responsible to the U.S. Congress for the maintenance, operation, development, and preservation of the U.S. Capitol complex, which includes the Capitol, the congressional office buildings, the Library of Congress buildings and grounds, the Supreme Court building and grounds, the U.S. Botanic Garden, the Capitol Power Plant, Capitol Grounds and Arboretum, and other facilities. The architect oversees approximately 18.5 million square feet of space across 36 structures.

Proven Recruiters

Reffett Associates is a nationally recognized executive search firm. The boutique talent provider has extensive experience in retail and consumer packaged goods, private equity, commercial and federal services, government sectors, and associations and non-profits. Its team is made up of executives with tangible industry experience, possessing real world, relatable knowledge about the challenges executives face in managing talent in a competitive marketplace.

Reffett Associates Recruits First Woman Superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Reffett Associates has assisted in the recruitment of rear admiral Joanna Nunan as the first woman superintendent of the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, NY. She succeeds vice admiral Jack Buono. After announcing the appointment, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said Ms. Nunan is: “The right leader at the right time for the Merchant Marine Academy.” Eric Reffett, managing director, said: “After an intensive search across the maritime industry and academia, admiral Nunan rose to the top as the best candidate to lead the Merchant Marine Academy into the future.”

Mr. Reffett has spent the last 15 years recruiting talent for the federal government and numerous private companies nationwide. He joined the search firm after having worked for former U.S. Rep. David G. Reichert of Washington State. He served as a legislative assistant to the congressman, advising him on legislation relating to financial services, small business, housing, consumer affairs, government oversight and reform, defense, veterans, foreign affairs, and transportation. He helped to position the congressman as a leader on global health issues, working with organizations such as UNICEF, Save the Children, and the U.S. Global Leadership Campaign. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College.

Mr. Reffett has conducted private sector searches for the Seattle Mariners, Bartell Drugs, and Metropolitan Market, in addition to his other federal work for the Department of Transportation, the Department of Commerce, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Related: Reffett Associates Recruits President for the United States Army Historical Foundation

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media