Preng & Associates Recruits Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary for PetroTal Corp.

May 24, 2024 – Houston-based Preng & Associates has assisted in the recruitment of Sudan I. Maccio as chief legal counsel and corporate secretary of PetroTal Corp. in Houston, TX. Laura Preng led the assignment. Mr. Maccio has over 30 years of extensive legal expertise in global energy, encompassing a wide range of legal, commercial, and leadership roles, including strategic projects, advising the board on corporate governance, risk management strategy, high-exposure litigation, cross-border matters, and internal investigations.

Mr. Maccio most recently served as general counsel and corporate secretary of Ecopetrol USA Inc. Before that, he was in private practice where he provided legal support to multibillion dollar M&A transactions in the refining and petrochemical sectors. His prior roles included serving as assistant general counsel at Eni U.S. Operating Company, as well as in-house roles with Valerus Compression Services LP, BJ Services Company, Baker Hughes Inc., and Harvest Natural Resources, where he developed a track record supporting U.S. domestic and international (Latin America) oil and gas transactions and operations.

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100 percent working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

Preng & Associates, founded in 1980, is the only retainer-based, international executive search firm specializing solely in the energy industry. The firm’s experience spans the entire energy value chain – from the well head to the wall socket. Its subsector verticals have specific expertise in oil and gas (upstream, midstream, and downstream), oilfield equipment and services, power and utilities, renewables, engineering and construction, and industrials. Preng & Associates has conducted more than 4,000 engagements for over 880 companies and placed individuals for board, executive management, and professional positions in 92 countries.

Ms. Preng joined Preng & Associates in 2011 after working several years as a recruiter for another energy recruiting firm and has led engagements in the upstream, downstream, midstream, and service and equipment sectors. Prior to entering the search industry, she spent more than 12 years honing her interviewing skills as a television news reporter and anchor for the CBS affiliate in Jackson, Mississippi, and the NBC affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Previous Assignment

Earlier this year, Preng & Associates helped recruit Aftab Khan as executive vice president of operations, planning & security with high-voltage electric power system PJM Interconnection. Consultants Mark Ciolek and John Goodrum led the search on behalf of Preng & Associates. Mr. Khan will report to PJM president and CEO Manu Asthana and will have overall responsibility for grid operations, transmission planning, cybersecurity and physical security, and business continuity. “We welcome the experience, expertise and leadership Aftab brings to this important new role, which was created to support grid reliability during this increasingly complex energy transition,” Mr. Asthana said.

Preng & Associates Recruits CFO for Flotek Industries

Preng & Associates recently assisted in the recruitment of Bond Clement as the new chief financial officer of Flotek Industries Inc., a NYSE-traded provider of technology-driven specialty green chemistry solutions. “We are excited to welcome Bond Clement to Flotek,” said John W. Gibson Jr., chairman, president, and CEO of Flotek. “We believe the combination of his deep energy industry expertise and a proven track record as a public company CFO positions him to immediately add value as we transition into a profitable, cash generative company.” Mr. Clement has more than 25 years of financial and accounting experience within the energy sector.

Mr. Khan previously served as senior vice president of engineering with Eversource Energy, the utility serving 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where he led an engineering organization of over 1,000 people focused on transmission and distribution system planning, asset management, engineering, grid modernization, operations technology, control room support and vegetation management.

PJM Interconnection manages the high-voltage electric system that provides power to 65 million people. It’s the largest power grid in North America. As a neutral, independent party, PJM administers a competitive wholesale electricity market.

