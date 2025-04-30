PierceGray Seeking Head of FP&A for RIA Advisory

April 30, 2025 – PierceGray was recently retained by RIA Advisory (RIA) in Miami, FL, to lead in its search for a head of financial planning and analysis (FP&A). To support the upcoming transaction, RIA is seeking to hire a new head of FP&A who will be responsible for day-to-day financial operations, financial performance and analysis, optimizing processes, and leading the finance team to drive operational efficiency and business performance to support the organization’s upcoming transaction. The role will report directly to the CFO.

Candidates should have 10+ of professional experience including broad business experience and knowledge across multiple disciplines. They must have experience leading the FP&A function within a professional service environment of similar size and scale. Those applying will have a background and upbringing in a disciplined budgeting and cost management environment (accounting, investment banking, consulting etc.) along with expert financial, quantitative, and analytical skills, with formal training in accounting and finance; willing and able to engage and develop employees.

The search firm is looking for candidates with experience building and managing financial models for short, medium, and long-term (multi-year) projections for financial performance (sales, profit, cash, etc.) including variance analysis and “root cause” explanations. Candidates must also have experience leading enterprise budgeting & forecast processes for both functional and business entities; Includes development of “what if” scenarios for revenue, pricing, and costs.

RIA Advisory is a revenue management solutions provider that solves mission-critical problems for clients through a compelling combination of scalable Oracle platforms, proprietary IP, institutional knowledge, and deep domain expertise. Founded in late 2016, RIA has become a partners for a wide range of Fortune 100 Companies across the utilities, financial services, and healthcare verticals. The company, which employs 700+ professionals worldwide, is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, with offices in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., India, the Philippines, and Australia.

PierceGray is a specialized, retained executive search firm focused on building leadership teams in investor-back environments. The firm is functionally-focused, hiring executives and building teams in the following disciplines: operations and supply chain, sales and marketing, finance and transformation, and general management. PierceGray’s clients include private equity firms and portfolio companies as well as publicly-held companies across North America. PierceGray has been operating since 2006 and serves clients in nearly every industry sector in North America.

Matt Hamlin is the managing partner of PierceGray. Based in New York, he leads the firm’s day-to-day operations as well as key client engagements, specializing in C-suite placements in high-growth transformational environments. Prior to PierceGray, Mr. Hamlin was a management consultant focused on procurement and supply chain, gaining exposure to private equity during his time at Alvarez and Marsal. He has worked across nearly every industry sector, with search experience aligned to PierceGray’s functional offerings.

C-P Flexible Packaging Search

PierceGray was also recently retained by C-P Flexible Packaging in York, PA, to lead in its search for a new chief financial officer. To support the continued professionalization, centralization, and growth of the company, C-P Flexible Packaging is looking to hire a new CFO to build and develop a strong corporate financial function, establish FP&A, and support M&A and integration activities. The role will lead and optimize the existing finance team while scaling the function for future growth. As a key member of the executive leadership team, the CFO will partner closely with investors and the board of directors.

The ideal candidate will possess: Enterprise-wide financial leadership (FP&A, accounting, tax, treasury, etc.) experience in a manufacturing company of relevant size and complexity; a track record of success building strategy, capability, scale, and financial success, including recruiting and retaining talent; and a visible, hands-on approach to leadership and change management that creates a high performing organization for current and future scale.

Launched in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top 20 flexible packaging suppliers in the U.S. and supports the growth efforts of some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies. C-P Flexible Packaging is backed by First Atlantic Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market companies.

