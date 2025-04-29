Effective Communication and Feedback in Executive Search: Essential for Building Strong Candidate Relationships

Effective communication and feedback are critical but often overlooked aspects of executive search. As senior-level recruitment grows increasingly complex and competitive, ensuring a positive and transparent candidate experience has never been more important. A recent report from Pacific International explores how communication practices can strengthen candidate relationships and build long-term success for both recruiters and companies.

April 29, 2025 – Executive recruitment is a complex process, with higher stakes as positions reach more senior levels. Executive recruiters play a crucial role in managing this complexity, ensuring companies attract and retain top talent while minimizing risks, according to a recent report from London-headquartered executive search firm Pacific International.

To identify key areas for improvement, Pacific International conducted a LinkedIn poll asking senior leaders which aspects of executive recruiting needed the most attention. The results indicated that communication and feedback ranked as the top concern.

Not all search firms approach this challenge the same way. To explore how Pacific International prioritizes client and candidate communication, the firm spoke with its own Kathryn Williams, group director and head of delivery for the Americas, and Claudia Lemke, client partner for EMEA & LATAM, to gain insight into how they deliver a seamless and engaging executive recruitment experience while elevating the candidate experience.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, executive recruiting is no longer confined to phone calls and emails,” the Pacific International report said. “With candidates from diverse industries and time zones, recruiters must be flexible in their outreach, engagement, and relationship management. Recruiting isn’t just about filling positions. It’s about building long-term relationships. Whether or not a candidate secures the role, how a recruiter communicates and provides feedback can create opportunities lasting for years.”

The Power of Effective Communication in a Connected World

1. Initial Candidate Approach: Establishing Trust & Finding the Right Communication Channel.

The recruiting process starts long before a candidate is formally introduced to an opportunity, according to the Pacific International report. “Recruiters identify top talent through referrals, LinkedIn outreach, database searches, and industry networking,” it said. “However, getting a candidate’s attention and response is another challenge altogether. Given today’s diverse communication habits, recruiters must adapt their outreach strategies. Some candidates prefer phone calls, while others respond best to LinkedIn messages, and some engage more actively over email, WhatsApp, or even via voice notes.”

Kathryn Williams, head of delivery, is an accomplished talent acquisition consultant with extensive experience in placing diverse senior-level and C-suite leaders in highly matrixed and complex organizations across many geographies. Her executive search career started at a London boutique firm specializing in C-suite roles in commercial disciplines where she delivered a multitude of director-level projects. Later, she joined Pacific International, first in the U.K., and then moved to the firm’s Philadelphia office to support the growth of North American operations. Through global collaboration and exceptional functional and industry expertise, together with her team, Ms. Williams delivers executive search, assessment and selection, leadership succession, and diversity strategy services.

“We often encounter candidates who never answer their phone, yet if you send them a WhatsApp message or LinkedIn DM, they’ll reply immediately,” said Ms. Lemke. “It’s crucial to establish their preferred method of communication early on to ensure a smooth and responsive dialogue.”

Executive recruiters who tailor their outreach methods to candidate preferences build trust quickly and increase engagement rates. “Our job is to meet candidates where they are,” Ms. Williams said. “If someone prefers LinkedIn over email, we accommodate their preference. The key is making them feel comfortable from the first interaction.”

2. Maintaining Communication Throughout the Recruitment Process.

Consistent and clear communication becomes essential once a candidate expresses interest in a position, the Pacific International report explained. “Without a comprehensive appointment brief that describes the position, the company, and the role’s expectations and regular updates, candidates may feel uncertain or disengaged, particularly when internal company decisions or a lack thereof delay the hiring process,” the study said.

“When we first speak with a candidate, we don’t just discuss their experience—we set expectations early,” said Ms. Williams. “We tell them the timeline, assessment, and interview stages and who they’ll meet. This clarity keeps them engaged and eliminates uncertainty.”

Maintaining engagement also requires proactive outreach. Ms. Lemke shares her strategy. “I make sure to contact candidates at least once a week, even if there’s no update,” she said. “A simple message saying, you’re still in process, and I’ll update you as soon as I know more; keep them informed and reassured. Recruiters who prioritize regular check-ins build credibility and keep candidates motivated and engaged.”

3. Feedback: Providing Constructive Insights & Strengthening Relationships.

The Pacific International report also found that one of the most common frustrations among candidates is the lack of feedback after interviews. Whether they are successful or not, they deserve timely and constructive insights.

“As soon as I receive feedback from the client, I don’t just send an email,” said Ms. Lemke. “I make sure to call the candidate and review the feedback in detail. Even if they weren’t selected, I share positive and constructive insights.”

Providing personalized feedback, rather than a generic rejection, ensures candidates feel valued. Ms. Williams emphasizes that feedback should always be framed as an opportunity for growth. “Even when candidates don’t get the job, if they walk away with useful insights, they’ll appreciate the experience and remain open to future roles,” she said.

4. Keeping Candidates Engaged During Delays.

Hiring processes, particularly at the senior level, don’t always move as quickly as candidates expect, according to the Pacific International report. “Internal changes, additional interview rounds, or shifting business priorities can cause unexpected delays,” the firm said. “Consistent updates—even with no new information—make a difference and mitigate unnecessary anxiety.”

Claudia Lemke joined Pacific in 2020 following a successful sales management career in the retail sector which including working with H&M and The Harrods Group. Her expertise in retail is coupled with extensive knowledge of strategic sales and customer experience activities. Originally from Venezuela in South America, and a native Spanish speaker, Ms. Lemke has rounded global experiences having lived and worked in Latin America, mainland Europe and the U.K. She is now a client partner leading many client relationships within the firm’s industrials sector covering Europe and Latin America.

“I have a habit of calling candidates every Friday just to check in,” Ms. Lemke said. “Even if there’s no update, I let them know they’re still in process. Even the briefest of calls keeps them engaged and prevents them from losing interest. By maintaining transparency, recruiters help candidates stay motivated rather than seeking alternative opportunities due to frustration.”

5. Candidates Who Don’t Get the Job: A Valuable Future Network.

The Pacific International report also pointed to a a crucial but often overlooked aspect of executive recruiting, which is the long-term value of candidates who don’t get the role with executive recruiters. Just because a candidate isn’t the right fit today doesn’t mean the relationship has to end.

“Some of the best referrals come from candidates who didn’t get a particular role,” said Ms. Lemke. “If we’ve built a strong relationship with them, they often introduce us to high-caliber professionals or even become clients themselves later in their careers. On the other hand, when they are ready for the next career step, they can contact us to benefit from our industry insights, market knowledge, and access to confidential roles we are working on that might suit them. It is a win-win.”

“These are the reasons why authentic and trusted relationships are critical,” the Pacific International report said. “A well-treated candidate who receives transparent communication, valuable feedback, and ongoing engagement may return as a future candidate, a referral source, or even a client looking to hire talent.”

“Recruiting isn’t just about filling positions—it’s about building professional relationships that last for years,” Ms. Williams said. “A strong candidate who didn’t secure a role but has built a rapport with you remains in your mind and is often the first on the call list for a similar future role. Executive Search is a people-centric business; we never forget that.”

6. Offer Negotiation: Leveraging Market Expertise to Secure High-Impact Talent.

When an executive candidate reaches the offer stage, the final hurdle is ensuring the company and candidate reach a fair and competitive agreement. “Negotiations at the executive level can be complex,” Ms. Williams said. “Both candidates and companies have high expectations, and it’s our job to bridge the gap creatively to reach a consensus that works for both sides.”

“We often propose creative compensation structures, including signing bonuses, performance-based incentives, relocation assistance, or flexible benefits,” said Ms. Lemke. “By looking beyond base salary, we help clients and candidates align on what truly matters to both parties.”

7. Post-Placement Communication: Supporting Candidates in Their Critical First Months.

For executives stepping into a new role, the first three to six months are often the most challenging, according to the Pacific International report. “Expectations are high, and the pressure to deliver results quickly can be intense,” it said. “Even the most well-prepared candidates can encounter unexpected hurdles, from cultural misalignment to shifting role expectations.”

“At Pacific, we don’t just place candidates and walk away,” said Ms. Williams. “We check in regularly: after one week, a month, three months, six months, and regularly thereafter to see how they’re settling in and progressing. The transition into a senior role can be complex, and having an external, trusted partner to talk to can make all the difference.”

“We’ve had cases where a placed candidate faced unexpected challenges in the first few months,” said Ms. Williams. “Because we maintained that relationship, we could offer guidance, provide reassurance, and sometimes act as a bridge between the candidate and the employer to reset expectations. It’s about ensuring long-term success for both sides.”

8. Going the Extra Mile: Supporting a Seamless Transition.

For executive talent, accepting an offer is just the beginning. “Many candidates face challenges such as relocation, family adjustments, or transition into new industries,” the report said. “Pacific actively ensures a smooth transition, unlike many search firms that step back once a placement is made. This approach can include guidance on relocation, insights into local markets, and support in navigating cultural or organizational shifts. Consultants often go beyond the traditional recruitment process to help candidates settle into their new roles with confidence, providing advice on local schools, housing, and career progression opportunities for family members. By offering a personalized, human approach, Pacific strengthens long-term relationships with candidates and ensures companies and executives thrive post-placement.”

“We’re not just recruiters; we’re partners in our candidates’ success,” said Ms. Williams. “In executive recruiting, communication and feedback are more than just steps; they are the foundation of successful, long-term relationships,” the report concluded. “By adapting communication methods, maintaining transparency, and providing thoughtful feedback, recruiters ensure that candidates, whether they are placed or not, feel valued and respected.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media