Tower Consultants Search Places Senior Talent Leader at Hologic

April 30, 2025 – Hobe Sound, FL-headquartered executive recruiting firm Tower Consultants Search Group recently assisted in the placement of Jennifer Tice as vice president, talent acquisition and development for NASDAQ-traded Hologic, Inc., an innovator in medical technology and a global champion of women’s health. The search was led by Chris Rose, Jason Rose, and Kim Klipstein.

Reporting to the senior vice president, global human resources, this critical leadership role is responsible for driving Hologic’s global talent acquisition and talent development strategy. With a consultative and visionary approach, Ms. Tice is tasked with scaling and globalizing the talent function and aligning it with Hologic’s dynamic mission and purpose-driven culture.

Ms. Tice has over 20 years of progressive experience leading high-performing, global teams and crafting innovative, enterprise-wide talent strategies across international markets. She previously served as an HR executive with Winter Owl Consulting, where she led executive-level consulting for HR services, enabling small to mid-size clients to ensure the talent they need is the talent they have through targeted HR analysis, executive coaching, processes, and programs.

Before this, Ms. Tice was head of talent for USAA. She was recruited to architect and lead a comprehensive Talent Strategy and innovative, business-centered talent and learning functions. In this role, she focused on fostering talent growth and mobility across all employee levels, up to the executive suite. She also collaborated seamlessly with the business, acquisition teams, business partners, and compensation and rewards departments to ensure end-to-end success. Prior to the, Ms. Tice was head of talent and executive development for State Street. Before that, she served as vice president of global talent at inVentiv Health. During her career, Ms. Tice also gained experience holding top HR roles with Fidelity Investments.

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, Hologic operates in 36 countries with more than 7,000 employees worldwide. The company sells medical devices for diagnostics, surgery, and medical imaging.

Related: Fostering A Strong Workplace Culture to Drive Business Growth

Tower Consultants Search Group is a boutique retained executive search firm that specializes in the placement of human resource talent. The firm specializes in selecting human capital leaders in all facets of human resources including total rewards, employee pay, incentive, sales, global and international compensation, executive compensation, executive benefits, employee benefits, talent management, HRIS, labor and employee relations, talent acquisition and HR generalist/ business partner functions for corporations and consulting firms. Among Tower Consultants Search Group’s recent notable clients are the following: Tupperware; Duracell; JCPenney; Quest Diagnostics; Takeda Pharmaceuticals; WestRock; and Albertsons

Experienced Search Consultants

Ms. Rose is the president and CEO of Tower Consultants Search Group. With a global perspective, she brings a diverse and accomplished background in international business, education and executive search. Her career in executive search began in 1998 when she joined Tower Consultants, where she was quick to master the art of HR recruiting, completing challenging searches for clients in every industry, public and private, consulting and non-profit. Ms. Rose was made partner in 2004 and promoted to president in 2010. When Tower’s principal retired in 2017, she founded Tower Consultants Search Group where she continues to specialize exclusively in human resource placements.

Leading and Scaling with Talent

Talent has become the cornerstone of value creation in private equity, shaping the success of portfolio companies and driving superior returns. As traditional levers like financial engineering and cost optimization face diminishing returns, private equity firms are increasingly focused on leadership and operational excellence to unlock growth. The role of talent leaders has never been more critical—they are the architects of transformative strategies, aligning people and processes to maximize organizational potential and achieve sustainable scalability.

Hunt Scanlon Media is convening hundreds of operating partners, chief talent officers, and executive recruiters at the Harvard Club in New York on May 15, 2025. We will examine the vital role talent professionals play in driving value creation—from shaping investment strategies and operational initiatives to fostering leadership excellence and organizational growth.

Mr. Rose is the senior partner of Tower Consultants Search Group. He leads all aspects of the firm’s operations, strategy, and client engagement. With a keen focus on human capital, Mr. Rose and his team partner with Fortune 500 companies, private equity-backed organizations, and consulting firms to place HR leaders across a wide range of specialties—including total rewards, executive compensation, benefits, talent management, HRIS, labor & employee relations, and talent acquisition.

Ms. deVry Klipstein is the director, executive search with Tower Consultants Search Group. She offers 13+ years of retained executive search expertise in human resources. Ms. deVry Klipstein’s key skillsets include systems thinking; trial and error; strategy development; client engagement leadership; executive recruitment; business development.

Related: 9 Talent Acquisition Trends You Must Know to Drive Success

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief and Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media