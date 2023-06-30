Peña Search Seeks VP of HR for The Meadows Foundation

June 30, 2023 – Peña Search has been retained by The Meadows Foundation to lead its search for a vice president of human resources. Travis Hillier and Cindy Maloney are leading the assignment. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of handling complex situations and multiple responsibilities simultaneously, balancing short–and–long–term planning and projects with the urgency of immediate demands. They should demonstrate the ability to be proactive and mitigate risk for the organization while supporting the president and CEO in creating an engaging and values–based environment that supports the Foundation’s mission for current and future staff.

The Meadows Foundation is seeking an experienced VP of HR to work directly with the organization’s president and CEO. This individual will be responsible for providing strategic human resources vision and guidance to the foundation’s staff and leadership. In addition, this executive will oversee the daily performance and workflow of human resources functions, including responsibility for employee relations, recruitment, compensation, payroll, and benefits.

Peña Search is looking for candidates with a minimum 10 years of broad, senior-level human resources experience, including design, development, and implementation of effective recruitment strategies and plans, compensation and benefits programs, and performance management systems and processes. They should have at least three years of executive experience advising C-suite and employee leaders. Experience in the philanthropic sector and family organization is preferred.

Established in 1948 by Algur H. and Virginia Garrison Stuart Meadows, The Meadows Foundation is a private family foundation on a mission to improve the quality and circumstances of life for the people of Texas now and in the future. Over the past 75 years, the foundation has dispersed more than $1.32 billion to 3,600 organizations across Texas in arts and culture, civic and public affairs, education, environment, health, and human services. Specific initiatives include postsecondary completion, educator preparation, water conservation, depression, and homelessness.

Proven Recruiters

Headquartered in Dallas, Peña Search’s specialties include: non-profit organizations, mission driven organizations, foundations, higher education, independent schools, religious organizations and educational institutions, human services organizations, museums, collective impact organizations, professional and trade associations, art culture and humanities organizations, environment and animal welfare organizations, fundraising, chief financial officers, chief executive officers, healthcare organizations, chief development officers, and advocacy organizations.

Related: Peña Search Seeks Key Leaders for Two Texas Non-Profits

Mr. Hillier joined Peña Search in 2015. He conducts and supports searches at many different levels, and is committed to finding and placing the right leaders that will have a demonstrable impact in their communities and organizations. Mr. Hillier has search experience across a broad array of sectors and positions, bringing expertise to searches on behalf of educational organizations, those with religious affinities or affiliations, and agencies with international programmatic or fundraising components. He has also carved out a niche on the Peña Search team for his skill identifying development officers.

Since joining the Peña Search team, Ms. Maloney has worked on a variety of searches, primarily focusing on C-suite executives, academic administrators and fundraising positions. She has diverse knowledge of both the for- and non-profit sectors. Her expertise was honed not only through positions in financial services and revenue management at large companies such as American Airlines and Sabre Corporation, but also in her volunteer experience on The Lamplighter School’s parent’s association board and with organizations such as Reading Partners.

Recently Filled Position

Peña Search recently assisted in the recruitment of Stephanie Russell as chief development officer for San Antonio-based Healthy Futures of Texas. With over two decades of development experience working at the Senior Source, Ms. Russell is a creative, innovative results-driven leader and non-profit professional with proven strengths in fund development, donor relations, special events, project management, prospect research, and data analysis.

Since 2006, Healthy Futures of Texas has worked to reduce unplanned and teen pregnancies through science-based education and advocacy efforts that empower young people, women, and families to make the best decisions for their futures.

Related: Peña Search Seeks New Executive Director for Leadership ISD

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media