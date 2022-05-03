Pedersen & Partners Names Global Head of Insurance Practice

May 3, 2022 – Dubai-headquartered executive search firm Pedersen & Partners has appointed Rod Haire as a client partner and the global head of the firm’s insurance practice based in Hong Kong. “We are very pleased to have Rod join our global team to lead the further development and growth of our insurance practice,” said Gary Williams, CEO of Pedersen & Partners. “Rod is a seasoned executive with a strong track record in leadership roles within the insurance industry and as an executive search consultant, which will add significant value to our clients as they address their leadership requirements. We are confident that under Rod’s leadership he will elevate the firm’s positioning in the insurance sector.”

Mr. Haire has over 16 years of executive search experience. Prior to joining Pedersen & Partners, he was global head of the insurance practice and head of APAC for global financial services boutique Global Sage. Prior to his career in executive search, Mr. Haire spent 25 years in the banking and insurance sectors, working extensively in senior international roles and predominantly across Asia for major global organizations, including several years at the CEO level.

With Pedersen & Partners, Mr. Haire is responsible for leading and growing the firm’s insurance practice. He focuses on working with leadership teams to appoint non-executive directors, CEOs, managing directors, and C-suite executives.

“With a significant global, fully integrated footprint in emerging and mature markets at Pedersen & Partners, we will be able to partner with clients in a seamless manner with our best team forward approach,” said Mr. Haire. “I am confident that we will grow the market reputation of our insurance practice as one that is able to drive tangible value to our insurance clients,”

Global Search Firm

Pedersen & Partners operates 54 wholly-owned offices in 50 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The firm recently named Ana Flores Acuna as a client partner and the head of the industrial practice – Mexico, based in Mexico City. She has successfully completed senior-level mandates for clients in automotive, aerospace, construction, mining, and industrial manufacturing.

“Ana will significantly strengthen our Americas practice with her extensive executive search experience in the Americas, combined with her in-depth expertise in the industrial sector,” said Mr. Williams. “I am extremely pleased that Ana will be leading the growth of our industrial practice in Mexico.”

Pedersen & Partners also recently added Dominic Oldfield as a client partner and global head, agribusiness practice. He specializes in agricultural crop inputs and crop innovation markets globally, working with start-ups, PE/VC-backed firms, and global billion-dollar companies alike, leveraging over 20 years of recruitment and senior-level search experience. His key expertise lies in global crop inputs and digital farming, with a specific focus on global functions, including regulatory affairs, portfolio and product development and marketing, commercial, territorial, and sales leaders, and senior GMs and executives.

“Dominic’s reputation as an industry leader and committed search partner will help us to drive an even greater impact for our clients in the agribusiness sector globally, leveraging our pre-eminent position serving high growth, entrepreneurial clients in both developed and developing and emerging markets,” said Mark Paviour, country manager for the U.K. at Pedersen & Partners. “We are delighted that he is joining Pedersen & Partners to help further our growth and continue to deliver world-class talent to organizations seeking the next generation of leaders.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media