Alioth Introduces SearchDx to its Hiring Success Platform

March 1, 2023 – Executive hiring is an essential component of organizational success, yet it remains one of the most challenging tasks for any business. Despite best efforts, the current approach to executive search results in a high degree of unsuccessful placements. According to industry reports, up to 70 percent of executives fail within the first 18 months of hire, and over two-thirds of new hire failures at the senior leadership levels are the result of a lack of cultural fit. In response, executive search firm Alioth has added SearchDx to its Hiring Success Platform. SearchDx is a data-driven solution that streamlines the executive recruitment process to help improve hiring decisions.

“Our mission at Alioth has always been to establish a new standard for what executive search should be and dramatically improve its outcomes for all stakeholders,” said Janet Stafford, CEO. “SearchDx represents the next phase of our Hiring Success Platform, and with it, we are redefining the boundaries of value and integration that an executive search firm can bring to its clients.”

By leveraging software, analytics, and industry expertise, SearchDx offers a data-driven approach to executive search. SearchDx is the latest addition to Alioth’s Hiring Success Platform, a suite of tech-enabled solutions that help organizations to build senior teams and to attract, hire and retain talent.

Alioth’s Hiring Success Platform suite of solutions include:

OrgDx: an organizational culture and health assessment that empowers company leadership at critical inflection points with data-driven insights and actionable recommendations that support informed decision-making and drive improved business outcomes.

BrandDx: a brand diagnostic that helps companies understand and improve their employer brand reputation and perception through a combination of digital analysis and traditional brand audit methods, delivering actionable insights, and recommendations to enhance their public presence, address blind spots, mitigate risks, and attract top talent.

SearchDx: a lightweight diagnostic that transforms the traditional executive search process by providing insights into search strategy, organizational alignment, role definition and key outcomes, as well as candidate fit.

To support the rollout and adoption of the Hiring Success Platform, Alioth has named Emma Lisa Lesica as vice president of client solutions. Ms. Lesica brings a depth of experience in organizational change, talent development, and retained search, and will be instrumental in driving the adoption of Alioth’s Hiring Success Platform and expanding its market footprint.

Alioth Offers Two-Year Hiring Guarantee

Alioth has launched a two-year guarantee for any new executive placed using the company’s retained executive search service anchored by its organizational diagnostic platform, Exploration, which is included at no additional cost. “The use of Alioth’s Exploration platform in executive search provides an experience for hiring organizations and their candidates like no other,” said Henry Nothhaft Jr., president and chief product officer. “It generates transformational insights about your organizational culture and the open position, enabling you to identify and successfully recruit the candidate with the highest probability to thrive.”

Ms. Lesica most recently was a founding member of Daversa Partners, where she developed people growth strategies across technology verticals.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of driving innovation in the executive search industry and creating a Hiring Success Platform that will provide real value to our clients and our candidates,” said Ms. Lesica. “I am excited to be joining such a dynamic and dedicated team at Alioth, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of the organization as we continue to develop and refine our suite of solutions.”

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Alioth is a national technology-enabled executive search firm for life sciences companies of all stages. MS. Stafford brings more than 25 years of global talent acquisition leadership and executive search expertise to Alioth. She has worked across all functions and industries, including technology, life sciences, healthcare, professional services, and financial services.

