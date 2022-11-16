Northwind Partners Recruits Chief Growth Officer for Integral Federal

November 16, 2022 – Reston, VA-headquartered executive search firm NorthWind Partners has recruited Jason Siminski as the new chief growth officer of Integral Federal, an intelligence and national security solutions provider. The assignment was led by director Jonathan Rice. “We are happy to bring on board Jason Siminski as Integral Federal’s new chief growth officer as we focus on our next level of planned organic and inorganic growth,” said Wayne Wilkinson, president and CEO of Integral Federal. “Jason’s experience as both a government and industry executive, combined with his demonstrated expertise in overseeing growth strategy, fills a vital role as we embark on our aggressive strategy.”

Mr. Siminski has 20-plus years of experience across the national defense portfolio including former director-level positions at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Mr. Siminski has decades of experience in leading business development and growth portfolios exceeding $1.3 billion. He most recently served in executive positions for Altamira Technologies and SAIC.

Mr. Siminski was previously a senior government leader with a GS-15 rank at a Department of Defense agency managing global countering weapons of mass destruction and irregular threats planning, policy, and integration. He directed operational and strategic policy while managing a staff of 106 geographically dispersed personnel. Mr. Siminski also has experience in building cohesive teams, and leading diverse stakeholders to achieve strategic outcomes.

Since its founding in 1998, Integral Federal has helped clients leverage existing and emerging technologies to transform their enterprises, empower growth, drive innovation. and build sustainable success. The company is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Veteran Search Consultants

NorthWind Partners is a global, strategic executive search advisory firm. Its work is primarily focused on business and professional services, systems, solutions, and product companies spanning the aviation, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, and technology sectors. The firm also has deep experience and relationships in the government contracting arena. NorthWind Partners’ success rate on engaged assignments is about 96 percent with 99 percent of executives placed maintaining a minimum tenure of one year.

Mr. Rice is an experienced executive recruiter and engagement lead at NorthWind overseeing full life-cycle projects and teams across healthcare, technology, business services, government, aerospace and defense, and industrials. He provides expertise across all facets of executive search to include project due diligence, recruiting, negotiation, client management, and business development. Mr. Rice partners with a diverse client-base and endeavors to build and develop effective leadership teams at the board, C-suite, and senior executive levels. Prior to his career in executive search, Mr. Rice spent 16 years in higher education, serving at Florida State University, Virginia Tech, and Georgetown University. As a hiring manager at Georgetown, Mr. Rice was responsible for recruiting, training, and management of a team of up to 27 direct reports.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media