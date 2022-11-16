Winning and Keeping Talent During the Great Reshuffle

November 16, 2022 – In today’s post-pandemic talent landscape, employers and companies not only need to worry about the Great Reshuffle and Great Resignation, but also the latest workforce trend of “quiet quitting.” The pandemic upended the traditional workforce, giving candidates and employees more power than ever when it comes to hiring, compensation, and benefits. In a new report, Julian Rives, managing partner of Chapel Hill Solutions, a healthcare-focused executive search firm, looked at a few of these workforce personas that emerged post-pandemic and suggested how companies can work to attract and retain them during the Great Resignation / Reshuffle:

1.The Conventional Nine To Fivers

This group of talent still conforms to the traditional forms of “work.” “They are risk averse, and will not quit or leave without a new opportunity lined up,” said the search firm. “They value their work-life balance but equally appreciate the security of traditional employment of working nine to five. For the most part, this group is motivated by compensation and work-life balance. If mandated to return to the office, they will likely do so with little resistance as their security and compensation are more important than flexibility.” With this group, however, having more passive tendencies and being more risk averse, quiet quitting is not off the table for them.

How To Attract: Compensation, flexibility, and work-life balance. This group is fairly traditional and will make a move for the typical reasons anyone would pre-pandemic.

How To Retain: Career growth and development. This group likes to feel fulfilled in their work, knowing that there is an opportunity for career advancement ahead.

2. The Autonomists

This group of talent, above all, appreciates and values autonomy and independence in their work. “With the workforce being sent remotely for over a year, this group of workers thrived,” said Chapel Hill Solutions. “They remained productive and got all of their work done, but on their own terms and time. They strongly desire flexibility in their workplace, schedule, and even employment arrangements. This group may be employed full-time, part-time, self-employed, or part of the gig economy. Their time and freedom are extremely valuable and they would rather spend it doing meaningful work rather than sit in an office all day.”

How To Attract: Compensation and flexibility. This group can be enticed by a company that demonstrates what they offer is better than what they currently have.

Related: Ways To Improve the Candidate Experience

How To Retain: Flexibility and remote work. Let them remain flexible and independent as long as they remain productive and engaged.

3. The Stay-At-Homers

This group consists of caregivers and stay-at-home parents who left the workforce to raise a family or provide care. This group has been around for decades, existing on a single-family income. The pandemic, however, has dramatically increased the number of people within this group. “They are fulfilled by their caregiving responsibilities, but still yearn for more,” said Mr. Rives. “They would return to the workforce for not only the right opportunity and compensation but for flexibility, as they still have caregiving priorities and commitments outside of the workplace.”

Julian Rives is managing partner of Chapel Hill Solutions. The firm has grown in the executive search marketplace for 25-plus years, recruiting leaders and top talented individuals in its network to enhance its clients’ workforce. Chapel Hill Solutions focuses on the healthcare and life sciences industry, including all phases and business areas within the pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research, medical device, and healthcare disciplines.

How To Attract: Compensation and flexibility. This group will return to the workforce for the right pay and right flexibility.

How To Retain: Flexibility and well-being. This group is a tireless worker switching from a full-time day at work to a primary caregiver outside of the workplace. They require flexibility but more importantly programs and benefits that support their mental health and well-being.

4. The Emerging Absolutist

This group is typically younger and just entering the workforce either part-time or full-time. They have entered the workforce during or post-pandemic and have watched generations ahead of them struggle to navigate the workforce and work-life balance for over a decade. As a result, this group of talent is absolutist. They firmly believe in flexibility, meaningful work, diversity and a supportive work environment and culture. For this group, their values and principles take priority over compensation.

How To Attract: Diversity, flexibility, and alignment. This group is passionate about contributing to their work in a way that is meaningful for them. Their values must align with the vision and future of the organization.

How To Retain: Career development and leadership. This group values their career, work and growth. They are also naturally drawn to leadership and managers that can inspire them to excel.

5. The Second Careerists

This group is a broad mix of generations with a number of different priorities. Some were either forced into early retirement during the pandemic, while others are still in their prime working years and left the workforce completely burned out. “Even though they withdrew or retired from the workforce, they are not averse to returning in a different capacity or for the right circumstances,” said Chapel Hill Solutions. “This group is much more elusive as they are not actively seeking work and difficult to find since they may have left a job over two years ago.”

How To Attract: Flexibility, work-life balance, and compensation. Again, this group withdrew from the workforce and chances are they do not need to work. To win them back, companies will need to appeal to their priorities when it comes to flexibility, work-life balance and compensation.

How To Retain: Development and well-being. Invest in these team members by acknowledging their work and helping them develop their careers. Provide them with the resources they need to prevent burnout.

“As the workforce continues to evolve and the talent market begins to stabilize, we will eventually see a return to balance between candidates and employers,” said Mr. Rives. “Until then, the best way to navigate the Great Resignation / Reshuffle is to retain your existing best athlete-talent. By investing in your team employers can expect stronger loyalty, increased engagement and improved performance.”

Chapel Hill Solutions focuses on healthcare as well as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clinical research, and medical devices. The firm provides executive search services to these primary areas: healthcare, acute care, ambulatory surgery centers, information technology, healthcare financial services, surgical services, emergency room, OR, EMR, HIM, and case management. Other services include research capabilities, technological support, and relocation assessment.

Related: A New Lever for Private Equity Value Creation: Talent Optimization

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media