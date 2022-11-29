NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners

November 29, 2022 – It’s not only private equity firms and search firms acquiring rivals. Now billion dollar consulting firms and insurance brokerages want in on the action. Hunt Scanlon Ventures goes inside the latest deal.

Philadelphia-based executive search firm Juno Search Partners LLC, has been acquired by NFP, a property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Co-founders Mikal C. Harden and Vicki Sack will join NFP as senior vice presidents. “I’m beyond excited to welcome Mikal, Vicki, and the entire Juno Search Partners team to NFP,” said Ethan Foxman, president, NFP’s Atlantic region. “The addition of Juno complements our existing resources and capabilities in the human capital solutions space, while also giving NFP a scalable search and talent solutions platform that we can grow nationally for the benefit of our clients and their workforce.”

Acquiring Juno, a Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work award winner in 2022, will help NFP grow its presence in Philadelphia. “Adding Juno to the NFP family is significant for our work in the Philadelphia market and enables us to deliver even more value to client partners,” said Rich Krekstein, managing director, employee benefits, NFP, who is based in Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled to join NFP and work with Rich and new colleagues, many of whom we’ve developed strong relationships with over the years,” said Harden and Sack in a joint statement. “Attracting and retaining talent is on everyone’s minds, and we are excited to be the talent experts in the room. NFP’s collaborative culture that prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and its commitment to delivering thoughtful, cost-effective solutions tailored to each unique client, squarely align with our values. We are excited for the next chapter in the Juno story.”

Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce.

NFP is a property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor

that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (according to Business Insurance).