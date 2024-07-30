New York Jets Retain TurnkeyZRG to Lead General Counsel Search

July 30, 2024 – TurnkeyZRG was recently called in by the New York Jets to lead in its search for a new general counsel. Len Perna and Shelly Scott are leading the assignment. The Jets seek an experienced, hands-on general counsel to lead and manage the team’s legal affairs department and serve as a partner to key stakeholders inside the organization and at the league office. Reporting to the team president, the successful candidate will be a business-savvy commercial lawyer experienced in managing a wide array of negotiated transactions, in the contexts of team promotion, stadium revenue streams, technology deals, and media alliances, as well as able to adeptly handle issues related to employment law, intellectual property, compliance and risk management.

The general counsel is a key member of the Jets leadership team and will be looked on to provide experienced and sound business judgment and legal advice to the organization, according to TurnkeyZRG. They will provide expert and practical legal analysis and advice in support of the team and its stakeholders on a variety of legal issues, including but not limited to labor & employment, intellectual property, marketing, privacy, and tax, with an eye toward anticipating and limiting potential risk while balancing business objectives.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 10 years legal experience, with a preference for 15+ years legal experience, as well as a juris doctorate degree from an ABA accredited law school. They should be licensed and in good standing to practice law in New York and/or New Jersey or licensed and in good standing in any state with the ability to gain an in-house credential in New Jersey. In addition, TurnkeyZRG notes that candidates must have industry experience in sports, entertainment, or similar field, either in-house or at a notable law firm. They should also have a demonstrated passion for the sports and entertainment industry and the natural desire to keep up with evolving trends and business strategies that will move the team forward.

Candidates must also have strong transactional expertise including structuring, drafting, negotiating, and ability to close key transactions is required, as is the sophisticated relationship management and people skills necessary to position the Team and the deal for success. Prior experience with corporate law, governance, employment law, intellectual property, licensing, real estate and/or other business legal disciplines a strong plus.

The New York Jets are a professional American football team based in the New York metropolitan area. Established in 1960 as the New York Titans, the team joined the American Football League (AFL) before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Renamed the Jets in 1963, the team today is based in Florham Park, NJ, and play their home games at MetLife Stadium, which they share with the New York Giants.

Founded in 1996, TurnkeyZRG is a specialized talent recruitment/executive search firm filling C-level, senior-level and mid-management-level positions throughout sports, media and entertainment. Over the past 25 years, the firm has filled more than 1,400 positions. TurnkeyZRG helps teams, leagues, stadiums, arenas, theaters, college athletic departments, events, sponsors, agencies, media companies, private equity companies and other clients identify, recruit, and hire the best management talent.

Mr. Perna is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Turnkey. He has 30-plus years’ experience in the sports and entertainment industry, with senior-level management experience in sales, event marketing and management, sponsorships, venue feasibility and development, facility operations, licensing, and legal affairs. Since founding Turnkey, Mr. Perna has managed over 1,400 executive searches.

Ms. Scott joined ZRG in 2020 as a managing director in the healthcare and life sciences practices. With 10 years of executive search experience, she has led searches from chief legal officer and chief compliance officer to vice president of risk management, privacy, investor relations, government affairs, technical operations, and performance improvement.

General Counsels in Sports

A general counsel for a professional sports team manages the team’s legal and business affairs. They are often the only lawyer in the room and work in competitive environments where they must balance legal responsibilities with other factors. Executive recruiters tell Hunt Scanlon Media that general counsels need to be trusted advisers who can recognize the risks of getting too close to owners and executives, and who can withstand intense media scrutiny. They should also have a strong moral compass and be able to read situations to ensure that the organization is following the rules while also addressing underlying issues.

General counsels are involved in many areas of the sports business, including venues, media, sponsors, and merchandise, according to Indeed. They work with business teams to understand their goals, identify legal risks, and propose solutions that balance both interests. As the commercial value of sports has increased, so has the need for more commercial contracts, regulations, and governance.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media