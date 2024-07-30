Christoph Zeiss Partners Expands to North America

July 30, 2024 – Christoph Zeiss Partners, Inc. (CZP), a global executive search firm with a 25-year track record and backed by one of Europe’s longest-standing family offices, has expanded into North America with the opening of an office in New York City. This will serve as the firm’s headquarters in North America. “The New York office will further strengthen CZP’s ability to service its clients across the globe by leveraging local relationships and in-depth market intelligence,” the firm said.

As part of this expansion, CZP has also established a dedicated global financial services practice by bringing together advisors in the areas of investment banking, capital markets, and asset management. The new office will be led by industry veterans John Kim and Kevin Mahoney – with combined experience of more than 50 years in the executive search industry.

This newly established team brings with it an extensive track record in working alongside many of the top 100 financial services organizations globally across a wide range of strategic initiatives to diversify their business models and significantly increase their market share and value to shareholders, including through the identification and execution of transformative acquisitions and team lift outs.

Mr. Kim and Mr. Mahoney have already assembled an experienced team with a track record that includes many of the financial services industry’s most well-known placements, including senior leaders, team buildouts, and whole-business acquisitions. “Mr. Mahoney will lead the private and structured credit practice as he has for the past 15 years in his prior firm and is joined by his long-time partners Zach Brenneman (Austin/New York), Josh Robinson (New York) and Susan Yie (New York) with significant new resources and additional execution professionals in New York, London and Zurich to further support our client’s efforts on a global basis,” the firm said.

The broader alternative asset management practice has also expanded its capabilities across infrastructure & real assets, private equity, secondaries and GP stakes. The global financial services practice will be announcing additional senior advisors and teams joining CZP’s offices across Europe and North America in the coming months.

New Managing Partner

Christoph Zeiss Partners also recently appointed Richard Phillips as a managing partner based in London. He brings more than 25 years of executive search and board advisory experience, working closely with the boards and executive committees of many of the leading global financial institutions headquartered in Europe. His expertise spans the banking, insurance and asset management sectors. Mr. Phillips is also highly active in the private capital markets, where he’s advised many top entrepreneurial and family shareholders.

Mr. Phillips previously spent 20 years with the London boutique search firm MWM, having joined when the firm started in 2004. His early career was in the board practice at Whitehead Mann (now part of Korn Ferry) and with the financial services and legal sector boutique, Baines Gwinner.

Headquartered in München, Germany, Christoph Zeiss Partners was established in 1998. The firm’s clients include Stoxx-listed companies, Large family-run organizations, and private equity backed companies.

