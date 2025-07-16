Myers McRae Assists Florida A&M Recruit 13th President

July 16, 2025 – Macon, GA-based Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting has assisted in the recruitment of Marva Johnson as the 13th president of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). Her selection followed a thorough presidential search, which narrowed the field to four highly qualified finalists.

Kenny Daugherty and Brianna Douglas led the assignment. “Congratulations to Marva Johnson on her confirmation as the 13th president of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University,” said Raymond Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida. “President Johnson brings a strong vision for student success and a commitment to elevating FAMU’s national profile. I am confident she will lead the university to greater heights.”

Chair of the Florida Board of Governors, Brian Lamb, noted Ms. Johnson’s corporate connections, coupled with her vision for student success, will enhance the FAMU career pipeline to new levels.

“Marva Johnson’s confirmation as the next president of FAMU marks a new chapter in the university’s legacy,” he said. “Her visionary leadership, deep commitment to improving outcomes for students, and passion for innovation will be the catalyst for FAMU to build on the rich tradition and have a greater impact on the local community, the state, and the nation.”

Ms. Johnson was appointed to the Florida State Board of Education in 2014, was elected chair in 2015, and served in that capacity for four years. During her tenure, she championed policies aimed at improving educational outcomes for all students. Ms. Johnson played a vital role in implementing performance-based funding measures to encourage state colleges to improve student success metrics, including graduation rates. She also worked to enhance accountability across the state’s colleges, always with a focus on closing achievement gaps and ensuring that all students had access to high-quality, low-cost education options.

“It is a profound honor to be selected as the 13th president of Florida A&M University—a historic institution with a rich legacy shaped by giants,” said Ms. Johnson. “As president, I recognize the legacy I carry and remain committed to protecting and extending that legacy and FAMU’s mission, while fighting to ensure that we are positioned for success in the evolving higher education landscape. I am ready to bring a bold, business-minded, results-driven approach to advancing student success, financial sustainability, and long-term institutional growth.”

Founded in 1887, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, located in Tallahassee, is the third oldest university in Florida’s State University System and is the state’s only public historically Black university. With an enrollment of nearly 10,000 students, FAMU ranks among the nation’s Top 100 public universities in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” ranking.

Serving Colleges and Universities

Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting serves colleges, universities, independent schools, and other not-for-profit institutions. Nearly all of its search professionals have a minimum of 20 years of experience in higher education. The majority of the firm’s searches have been for presidents, chancellors, provosts, vice presidents, deans, and other senior academic and administrative leaders.

Mr. Daugherty is Myers McRae’s president. He has an extensive background in higher education administration, having served 28 years in public and independent institutions. Throughout his career in higher education, he had personnel responsibilities and served on numerous search committees for professional staff and administrators for the institution. Mr. Daugherty has conducted hundreds of searches for schools across the nation, including presidential searches for the University of Montana Western, Northwest Missouri State University, McDaniel College, Oakwood University, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Pasco-Hernando State College, Pierpont Community and Technical College, Wichita Area Technical College, and the Georgia Independent College Association.

Ms. Douglas, consultant, brings more than a decade of higher education leadership experience to her role as an executive search consultant at Myers McRae. Over her career, she has held roles in advancement, business and finance, athletics, and student affairs. Ms. Douglas’ in-depth higher education knowledge coupled with Myers McRae’s four decades of executive search expertise creates the ideal balance to assist colleges and universities in recruiting candidates for their institutions.

