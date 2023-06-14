Massey Henry Expands

June 14, 2023 – Toronto-based executive search firm Massey Henry has expanded with the addition of Charlotte Berry as partner. “Charlotte’s addition to the firm is reflective of our significant growth, as well as the industry’s rising demand for leadership solutions tailored to financial services,” said Michael Henry, founder and managing partner. “Her breadth of talent management expertise — in both executive search and corporate environments — will be especially critical in addressing impending recruitment challenges in technology risk, digitization, and artificial intelligence.” Ms. Berry brings more than 15 years of executive recruitment and strategic human capital management experience in Canada and the U.K. across global and boutique search firms. She specializes in C-suite and senior executive appointments, with an emphasis on asset management, private wealth, retail, and corporate banking functions. Most recently, Ms. Berry led talent acquisition and development at financial institution Home Trust Company, overseeing executive mandates in emerging areas such as digital transformation, data and analytics, as well as the future of talent.

“I am excited to be joining an innovative search firm specialized to meet the needs of clients in financial services,” said Ms. Berry. “As we continue to expand our services to complement talent strategies and market demands, I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to address today’s evolving leadership needs, while helping our clients plan, and hire, for tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Launched in 2021, Massey Henry is an executive search and board advisory firm specializing in financial services and the public sector. Mr. Henry, a seasoned executive search professional, said the firm’s aim was to set a new standard for executive recruiting with a streamlined, collaborative approach that enables organizations to recruit diverse top talent for urgent, transformational roles.

Increased Pressures

“In today’s pandemic-driven landscape, we are seeing increased pressures with regard to risk management, regulatory compliance, digitization, and diversity and ESG, at both the board and C-suite levels,” said Mr. Henry, a specialist in the recruitment of senior-level executives and corporate directors in financial services. “This means that having the right leaders in place has never been more critical to our clients. Our data-driven, technology-based approach is key to helping us accelerate the recruitment of top executives who can address these issues and successfully drive change and growth within their organizations. Clients need to be incredibly nimble in today’s landscape and our approach makes this possible.”

Growing Canadian Search Market Continues to Help Reshape Business

The executive search industry in Canada is a highly competitive and rapidly evolving sector that has experienced significant changes in recent years. With the Canadian job market becoming increasingly competitive, companies are relying more heavily on executive search firms to find top talent for their most senior positions. As a result, executive search firms have become crucial to identifying and recruiting executives with the necessary skills, experience, and leadership qualities to drive organizational success. The industry has adapted to new technologies and shifting demographics, including the rise of remote work and the changing expectations of younger workers. Firms are now leveraging digital platforms, social media, and other innovative methods to identify and engage with top talent. The industry has also focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, recognizing that a diverse workforce can drive innovation and better business outcomes.

The growth of the executive search industry in Canada is seen in the increasing number of firms entering the market and the consistent revenue growth. Last year, staffing, search, and recruiting firms generated more than $15 billion in revenue toward Canada’s economy.

Using artificial intelligence technology combined with sector expertise, Massey Henry provides candidate research and a diverse candidate pool, while using custom criteria to assess each candidate for fit. Clients have 24/7 access to their search process which is designed to enhance decision-making and reduce timelines by half. The firm is backed by an experienced advisory board of top leaders, including George Cooke, board chair of OMERS; Bill Hatanaka, board chair of Ontario Health; Johanne Brossard, board director and former president and CEO of ING Direct Canada; Eric Wetlaufer, board director of Investment Management Corporation of Ontario and the TMX Group; Lynne Kilpatrick, board director and senior retail banking executive; and Sharon Pel, chair of the board of trustees for OPTrust.

Related: Massey Henry Expands Search Staff

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media