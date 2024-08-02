Lochlin Partners Fills Senior Role for Texas 2036

August 2, 2024 – Executive search firm Lochlin Partners has placed Anne Krause as the new senior vice president of development of Texas 2036. “I am thrilled to welcome Anne to Texas 2036,” said David Leebron, the incoming president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former president of Rice University. “Her exceptional track record in leadership, development and strategic planning makes her the perfect fit for building strong support and key partnerships with leaders, businesses and organizations across the state. I am confident that Anne’s experience and dedication will greatly support advancing Texas 2036’s vision of ensuring Texas is the best place to live, work and raise a family through the state’s bicentennial and beyond.”

An experienced non-profit and military leader, Ms. Krause has been instrumental in driving significant fundraising initiatives and building partnerships that have had an impact on communities. She most notably served as the co-founder, president and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy in San Antonio. Her previous accomplishments include leading the Hemisfair Conservancy’s efforts to support the revitalization of the historic site of the 1968 World’s Fair and serving in various leadership capacities in nonprofit and education organizations.

Ms. Krause’s new role at Texas 2036 will involve spearheading development efforts to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the statewide non-profit public policy organization founded by Tom Luce in 2016. “I am excited to join Texas 2036 and contribute to shaping the future of our great state,” said Ms. Krause. “The opportunity to build statewide support for an organization focused on making a lasting positive impact on generations of Texans is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Texas 2036 and the organization’s many supporters and partners across the state.”

“I have personally witnessed Anne’s incredible talent and leadership in San Antonio, and we all look forward to seeing what she will accomplish at Texas 2036,” said A.J. Rodriguez, executive vice president at Texas 2036. “With a growing support base across Texas, new board members from Laredo to the Panhandle, our incoming president and CEO from Houston and Anne and I both residing in San Antonio, it is exciting to see our organization’s footprint continue to grow across Texas.”

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy think tank founded by Dallas attorney Tom Luce. The organization’s name is based on the year of Texas’s bicentennial. Texas 2036 focuses education and workforce; health; infrastructure; natural resources; justice and safety; and government performance.

Finding Senior Leaders

Lochlin Partners conducts searches for board and executive-level positions within government and corporate affairs, government contracting, technology and services, higher education, the public sector, financial services, and healthcare. The firm is led by managing partners Liza Wright, Pat Friel, and Mike Kirkman. Each of the managing partners has been in the search business for 20 or more years and has been a partner in one of the four large international firms—and in most cases has run a major office or practice at those firms.

Lochlin Partners recently helped to recruit J.C. Glick as the new CEO of The COMMIT Foundation in Bozeman, MT. “We are thrilled to welcome JC as the new CEO of The COMMIT Foundation,” said Guy Filippelli, co-founder and board chair. “He represents everything we could hope for in a leader. He will absolutely bring this organization to another level, and truly make a meaningful difference for veterans as they define their lives after service.”

Mr. Glick brings a wealth of experience as a leadership consultant and a deep commitment to supporting veterans in their transition journey. Since transitioning from 20 years of military service in 2015, Mr. Glick has been a founder and partner of two leadership companies and the author of two books, including A Light in the Darkness: Leadership Development for the Unknown. In 2017, he was selected as a TEDX speaker and delivered Rethinking Leadership at TEDX Hammond. Mr. Glick is also an adjunct professor at St. John’s University. Most recently, he served as partner and founder of Prodromos Leadership and Culture Consulting.

The COMMIT Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering service members, veterans, and their families through personalized programs, resources, and the support of community to create purposeful and fulfilling transitions. Through one-on-one coaching, professional development workshops, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities, The COMMIT Foundation helps veterans navigate the challenges of transitioning to civilian life and build a post-service life of community and purpose.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Executive Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media