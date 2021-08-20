Kincannon & Reed Recruits COO for MyLand

August 20, 2021 – Executive recruitment firm Kincannon & Reed has assisted in the placement of Sascha Welz as the new chief operating officer of MyLand, a soil health company. “Sascha is a trusted leader who consistently delivers results,” said Dane Hague, co-founder and president of MyLand. “He embodies our mission, culture and passion for impact. Sascha is a team builder.”

“As MyLand accelerates, Sascha will be instrumental in ensuring that our technology, people and service deliver tremendous results and the very best customer experience,” Mr. Hague said. “Everything that we do is grounded in the knowledge that healthy soil gives us healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet. It is critical for us to hire mission-driven talent focused on positive impact, like Sascha, to achieve our goals. We’re incredibly excited to bring him on to the MyLand team.”

Mr. Welz is a customer and market driven leader with a track record of establishing an effective new product and new business development process as well as a sustainable new product pipeline leading to commercialization of new, differentiating products for global markets. He has experience in creating and articulating a vision, building capable organizations, establishing an IP strategy, leading, and collaborating cross-functionally in a global business to drive growth in established and emerging markets.

Get Our Latest Report! The New Private Equity Talent Blueprint

Recruiting world class leadership is the No. 1 priority for private equity firms and their portfolios in the wake of COVID-19. As a result, a transformative shift is happening in PE recruiting – with an emphasis on new drivers, including culture, diversity & inclusion, and engagement. According to this latest global private equity research report from Hunt Scanlon, these are just some of the new levers private equity talent leaders are pulling on to unleash higher levels of leadership performance. Their aim: To find new and sustainable ways to enhance value, growth, results, and returns.

Some are calling this new era in private equity talent a ‘platinum period’ for PE recruiting. In this special 2021 Global Private Equity Talent Leadership Report, Hunt Scanlon examines how executive recruiters and PE talent leaders are designing a new set of talent blueprints to recruit, assess, and extract value from existing and incoming leaders. If you are a PE managing director, operating partner, talent leader or executive recruiter specializing in private equity, this report is designed specifically for you. A special thanks to our Co-Sponsor: JM Search! Buy your copy today!

Mr. Welz spent the last 18 years as a leader in research and new product development. Most recently, he drove innovation and new product development at Albemarle Corp., and previously held similar roles at Valspar, Ecolab and Nalco. Originally from Germany, he has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in mechanical and industrial engineering, and a doctorate in materials science and engineering.

New Role

Mr. Welz will oversee the engineering and system design, innovation, algae production, ag science, manufacturing and remote operations teams. Based in Phoenix, AZ, he will work directly with Mr. Hague to provide the platforms needed to bring the MyLand soil health solution to growers globally.

Related: Kincannon & Reed Recruits CEO for California Agricultural Leadership Foundation

“It is a great pleasure to join a team that has a similar passion to positively impact the world we live in,” said Mr. Welz. “Driving positive, impactful change is instrumental for me – that is why I’m thrilled to join MyLand. I am also excited to help steer the advancement of the amazing technology the MyLand team has created to push towards a regenerative future.”

Through its technology, MyLand helps tackle two of the world’s biggest challenges: food security and climate disruption. The organization helps growers create a healthier planet from the ground up — making its food more abundant and nutritious through regenerative agriculture. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, and was established in 2018.

Kincannon & Reed is an executive search firm exclusively focused on food, agribusiness and the related life sciences. Founded in 1981, the company serves clients throughout the world from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s mission statement: “We recruit leaders for organizations that feed the world and keep it healthy.”

Related: Kincannon & Reed Recruits President for the Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media